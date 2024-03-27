‘Supreme Court seems to prioritise what the Executive wants it to prioritize’ — Oliver Barker

ModernGhana logo
Ghana’s Supreme Court seems to prioritize cases that the Executive wants expedited, according to legal practitioner and activist, Oliver Barker Vormawor.

The former #FixTheCountry Movement’s lead convener raised concerns about the apex court's independence.

In a post via X on Wednesday, March 27, Mr. Barker further criticized the Supreme Court's "arbitrary" case scheduling, saying "It seems the Supreme Court prioritizes what the Executive wants it to prioritize."

He added "Case scheduling at the highest court appears to be so arbitrary! Doesn’t speak well of judicial independence at all.”

The comments come amid controversy over the Supreme Court's decision to hear a case challenging the recent ministerial reshuffle, despite it being filed two weeks later than a case against the controversial anti-LGBTQ bill.

The reshuffle case, filed by opposition NDC MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamakpor, was heard today even though Richard Dela Sky's challenge to the anti-LGBTQ bill was submitted two weeks earlier—a move the bill’s lead sponsor, Sam George, deemed a “judicial thuggery”.

This has fueled suspicions from the NDC that the court is "manipulated to aid Akufo-Addo" win in his impasse with Parliament over the ministerial approval and anti-LGBTQ bill.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin had halted the approval of the ministerial nominees until the Dafeamekpor’s case is determined.

This comes after the President cited the court case challenging the anti-gay bill’s constitutionality to stop the bill from being sent by Parliament for his signature.

Meanwhile, at the hearing, the Supreme Court dismissed Dafeamakpor's injunction application against Parliament as "frivolous and an abuse of court process."

