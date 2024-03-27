ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Supreme Court throws out Dafeamekpor’s application against approval of new ministers

Headlines Supreme Court throws out Dafeamekpors application against approval of new ministers
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, challenging the approval of new ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees.

Mr. Dafeamekpor’s case centred on the legality of the recent ministerial nominations. He sought the Supreme Court’s intervention to declare unconstitutional the President’s authority to appoint ministers and deputy ministers without parliamentary approval.

However, the Supreme Court rejected Mr Dafeamekpor’s application, affirming the President’s constitutional prerogative to make such appointments.

At the same time, it was revealed in court that the lawyers for the South Dayi MP didn’t accept some court documents. These included the notice of hearing and the Attorney General’s opposition to a temporary court order.

This came to light when the case was called on Wednesday, and the plaintiff and his lawyer were not in court.

The Chief Justice, who was leading the bench, noticed that the plaintiff's lawyer, Nii Kpappo Addo, had told a staff member not to accept any documents from the Supreme Court.

The bailiff swore that he had to leave the notice of hearing and the Attorney General's opposition to the temporary court order when the staff of the South Dayi MP’s lawyer told him about the instruction.

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, argued that this was disrespectful to the court. He asked the court to hear the temporary court order application anyway.

After confirming that the documents were properly filed, the Supreme Court allowed the temporary court order application to proceed.

—CitiNewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Supreme Court throws out Dafeamekpors application against approval of new ministers Supreme Court throws out Dafeamekpor’s application against approval of new minis...

1 hour ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, Ghanaian legal practitioner and activist ‘Supreme Court seems to prioritise what the Executive wants it to prioritize’ — ...

5 hours ago

NPP National Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah Teachers' union strike unfairly endangering pupils' education — Ahiagbah

5 hours ago

Current Chief Justice engaged in judicial thuggery; shes a threat to Justice dispensation — Sam George Current Chief Justice engaged in judicial thuggery; she’s a threat to Justice di...

5 hours ago

Herbert Krapa is new board chairman of ECG Herbert Krapa is new board chairman of ECG

5 hours ago

Volta Region to get 600-bed tertiary hospital facility — Regional Minister Volta Region to get 600-bed tertiary hospital facility — Regional Minister

5 hours ago

Tension between Executive and Parliament worrying – Peace Council Tension between Executive and Parliament worrying – Peace Council 

5 hours ago

Dafeamekpor suit: NDC alleges judicial bias Dafeamekpor suit: NDC alleges judicial bias

5 hours ago

Distribution of textbooks to public schools starts next week — Education Minister Distribution of textbooks to public schools starts next week — Education Ministe...

6 hours ago

Kumasi: All shops to be closed for 6 hours for clean-up exercise Kumasi: All shops to be closed for 6 hours for clean-up exercise

Just in....
body-container-line