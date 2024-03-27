Supreme Court throws out Dafeamekpor’s application against approval of new ministers

Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, challenging the approval of new ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees.

Mr. Dafeamekpor’s case centred on the legality of the recent ministerial nominations. He sought the Supreme Court’s intervention to declare unconstitutional the President’s authority to appoint ministers and deputy ministers without parliamentary approval.

However, the Supreme Court rejected Mr Dafeamekpor’s application, affirming the President’s constitutional prerogative to make such appointments.

At the same time, it was revealed in court that the lawyers for the South Dayi MP didn’t accept some court documents. These included the notice of hearing and the Attorney General’s opposition to a temporary court order.

This came to light when the case was called on Wednesday, and the plaintiff and his lawyer were not in court.

The Chief Justice, who was leading the bench, noticed that the plaintiff's lawyer, Nii Kpappo Addo, had told a staff member not to accept any documents from the Supreme Court.

The bailiff swore that he had to leave the notice of hearing and the Attorney General's opposition to the temporary court order when the staff of the South Dayi MP’s lawyer told him about the instruction.

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, argued that this was disrespectful to the court. He asked the court to hear the temporary court order application anyway.

After confirming that the documents were properly filed, the Supreme Court allowed the temporary court order application to proceed.

