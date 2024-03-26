ModernGhana logo
‘Your refusal to sign anti-gay bill flagrant violation of your oath of office’ — Akufo-Addo told

Pressure keeps mounting on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his refusal to sign into law a bill seeking to criminalize same-sex in Ghana.

The Waala Youth Chiefs of Accra, a group of youth leaders, held a press conference on Tuesday, March 26, accusing the President of violating his oath of office by failing to assent to the bill.

"Strangely and baffling enough, His Excellency the President of the Republic enjoined under Article 106 (7) and (8) of the Constitution to assent to the Bill has refused to do so in flagrant violation of his Oath of Office which he swore to uphold and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana," Awudu Ishaq, the Waala Youth Chief of Fadama said at the conference.

The “Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill” was unanimously passed in parliament on February 28, but is yet to be signed into law by President Akufo-Addo.

The bill seeks to explicitly outlaw same-sex relationships which are already deemed as illegal under traditional Ghanaian norms and values.

The President explains that he will decide after the Supreme Court has ruled on the pending lawsuits challenging its constitutionality.

However, his stance has been criticized by traditional and religious groups as well as the opposition NDC who argue that the President’s action goes against the will of Ghanaians and a breach of the constitution.

The Waala Youth Chiefs accused the President of "demonstrating a high level of bad faith" regarding the bill.

They allege he is complicit in efforts by one of his allies to get the bill blocked in court through an injunction application before the Supreme Court.

"From all indications, His Excellency the President has demonstrated a high level of bad faith as regards this Bill. The President continues to blow hot and cold on this matter of creating a piece of legislation to deal with the issue of LGBTQI+ in Ghana," Ishaq said.

The group has called on religious bodies, civil society and the general public to rally behind Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to compel the President to "execute his constitutional mandate of assenting to the bill."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

