Northern Regional Minister inaugurates Ghana Youth Guide initiative on Agriculture and Civic Organizing

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, has called on the youth to help create legacy of empowered and resilience towards a bright and sustainable future.

This call was made on his behalf by the Coordinating Director at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, Mumuni Damma, at the official inauguration of the Ghana Youth Guide (GYG) initiative which aimed at fortifying Ghanaian youth through Climate Smart Agriculture and Civic Organizing in the Northern Region.

The inauguration was on the theme “Strengthening Ghanaian Youth – Through Climate Smart Agriculture and Civic Organizing”.

The programme sought to strengthen civil societies in the region and enhance the knowledge and resilience of young small-scale farmers in Tolon and Savelugu towards climate change impact.

Mr. Mumuni Damma further stated that the Ghana Youth Guide (GYG), has for the past 13 years been dedicated to improving the lives of children and the youth in Northern Ghana in the areas of governance, health, education and advocacy.

He said this intervention was very timely and appropriate because the world was currently witnessing global rapid changes in the environment and food systems as a result of climate change and other global factors.

The minister said several programs have been introduced to benefit the youth through the provision of opportunities for skill development, entrepreneurship and leadership training.

Some of these he said included, the Ghana Enterprise Agency’s Business in a Box (BIZBOX) program aimed at equipping 250,000 young people with new entrepreneurial mindset, skills development, mentorship and coaching, access to markets, regulatory assistance and suitable startup resources.

The Ghana Apprenticeship Programme which is to provide competency-based training to about 50,000 youth and the Planting for Food and Jobs phase 2 which is currently in the registration stage for interested farmers aims at boosting the productivity of farmers through the provision of variety of supports in the program.

He encouraged the youth be proactive and seek out these opportunities and accept the possibilities that lie ahead while extending gratitude to Danish International Human Settlement Service (DIB) and the Civil Society in Development (CISU) for their contribution to the programme.