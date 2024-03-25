March 25: Cedi sells at GHS13.33 to $1; GHS12.81 on BoG interbank

As of Monday afternoon, March 25, 2024, the Ghanaian Cedi is trading against the United States dollar at a buying rate of GHS12.81 and selling at GHS13.33.

This is according to figures shared by Cedirates.com, a leading Ghanaian currency and fuel update portal.

At interbank rates, the Cedi is being traded at a buying rate of GHS12.79 and a selling rate of GHS12.81.

Leading forex bureaus such as AfriSwap and Albrim are offering buying rates of GHS13.30 and GHS13.40 and selling rates of GHS13.10 and GHS13.60 respectively.

Other major foreign currencies such as the British Pound Sterling and the Euro are also up compared to previous rates.

On average, the British Pound Sterling is being offered at a buying rate of GHS16.09 and selling rate of GHS16.90.

The Euro is being traded at a buying rate of 13.79 and a selling rate of 14.51 GHS.

The Bank of Ghana sells Pound Sterling and Euro at GHS16.13 and GHS13.85 respectively on the interbank market.