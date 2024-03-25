2024 election: Choose me as president; I will be more accountable than Mahama – Bawumia urge Ghanaians

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has explained why Ghanaians must choose him as the next President over the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at the NPP International Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, March 23, Dr. Bawumia argued that he will be a better President because he will be more accountable than the former President.

“Apart from my proven track record as Vice President, hard work, credibility and vision for the future of Ghana, another reason I should be voted for is that I will be more accountable to the people of Ghana than John Mahama.

“As President, I will be more accountable because I will have another opportunity to seek the mandate of the people after 2024. Mahama has just one term and he will not come back to Ghanaians to seek re-elections so he will not be accountable,” Dr. Bawumia explained.

In his address, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia indicated that the country at this point needs a President who is a problem solver and has innovative ideas.

He said he embodies all these and should therefore be voted as President in the December 7 polls.

“Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people with innovative ideas.

“I am a problem solver and a generational thinker with innovative ideas. I have a solid track record as Vice-President to prove it,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.