ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 election: Choose me as president; I will be more accountable than Mahama – Bawumia urge Ghanaians

Headlines Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has explained why Ghanaians must choose him as the next President over the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at the NPP International Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, March 23, Dr. Bawumia argued that he will be a better President because he will be more accountable than the former President.

“Apart from my proven track record as Vice President, hard work, credibility and vision for the future of Ghana, another reason I should be voted for is that I will be more accountable to the people of Ghana than John Mahama.

“As President, I will be more accountable because I will have another opportunity to seek the mandate of the people after 2024. Mahama has just one term and he will not come back to Ghanaians to seek re-elections so he will not be accountable,” Dr. Bawumia explained.

In his address, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia indicated that the country at this point needs a President who is a problem solver and has innovative ideas.

He said he embodies all these and should therefore be voted as President in the December 7 polls.

“Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people with innovative ideas.

“I am a problem solver and a generational thinker with innovative ideas. I have a solid track record as Vice-President to prove it,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Rise and protect Ghanaian family values – Speaker Bagbin tells traditional authorities Rise and protect Ghanaian family values – Speaker Bagbin tells traditional autho...

2 hours ago

Were committed to resolving GH3,000 verification fee hike – MoH assures aggrieved nurses We’re committed to resolving GH¢3,000 verification fee hike – MoH assures aggrie...

2 hours ago

No one died – DKB gives update on Funny Faces accident at Kasoa No one died – DKB gives update on Funny Face’s accident at Kasoa

2 hours ago

Prof. Festus Ebo Turkson chairs consultants to integrate AfCFTA into tertiary education curriculum Prof. Festus Ebo Turkson chairs consultants to integrate AfCFTA into tertiary ed...

2 hours ago

Well Turn TOR Into Profitable Enterprise — Board of Directors ‘We’ll Turn TOR Into Profitable Enterprise’ — Board of Directors

2 hours ago

No matter how long it takes well probe dubious SML contract despite Akufo-Addos order – Minority No matter how long it takes we’ll probe ‘dubious SML contract’ despite Akufo-Add...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo launches smart schools project today Akufo-Addo launches smart schools project today

2 hours ago

Bongo Ideasleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘They're just nonchalant’ — Notorious cyber troll on why he criticizes leaders

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Next gov’t must ensure decent, fair-minded human being is Minister for Justice –...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian cyber troll, Bongo Ideas ‘I was told to say my last prayers’ — Bongo Ideas narrates ordeal during alleged...

Just in....
body-container-line