No one died – DKB gives update on Funny Face’s accident at Kasoa

25.03.2024 LISTEN

Popular comedian DKB has confirmed that no one died in the accident involving Funny Face.

Funny Face crashed his car into five people in Kasoa on Sunday night.

According to an eye witness who was present at the accident scene, the ”Cow & Chicken” actor was driving at top speed inside his small Kia saloon car while drunk.

3252024113605-1i840p4bbv-3252024111232-funny-1.jpeg

Upon reaching the Kasoa Kakraba junction, he lost control of his car steering wheel and crashed into five people including two minors.

The five included a mother and her two kids and two other people on motorbikes. The victims were immediately rushed to the hospital including the minors.

But in a video GhanaWeekend has sighted, his colleague comedian, DKB, who has followed up on the accident, indicated that no one died contrary to claims by eyewitnesses.

3252024113605-k5fri7t2h0-3252024111232-funny-face.jpeg

He indicated that he was at the Millenium City Police station and used the opportunity to call on all comedians to support their colleague who is going through hard times.

DKB, born Derick Kobina Bonney, thanked the Ghana Police Service for rushing to the scene because he is of the view that Funny Face would have been lynched.

Watch the video below

-citinewsroom

