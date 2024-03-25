ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.03.2024 General News

Funny Face involved in accident at Kasoa

25.03.2024 LISTEN

Popular actor and comedian Funny Face has been involved in a gory accident at the Kasoa Kakraba Junction.

According to sources on the ground, his vehicle hit several people and casualties have been reported.

It’s worth noting that Funny Face has been struggling with mental health issues for a few months now, and was recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital.

Some sources claim that he was drunk driving and lost control of his car, resulting in the accident.

Before the incident, Funny Face had publicly criticized his baby mama for not allowing him access to his children.

—CitiNewsroom

