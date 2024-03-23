‘A-G serving the interests of Akufo-Addo instead of the state’ — Justice Srem Sai

Ghanaian constitutional lawyer Justice Srem Sai has raised concerns about Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame appearing to serve the interest of President Akufo-Addo instead of the state.

The A-G criticized Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin for suspending approval of President Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees, accusing him of "dabbling in politics."

However, Justice Sai said the attorney general "is supposed to be for the Republic, for the whole state. There is a difference between being a regime lawyer and an Attorney General."

He noted during Accra-based TV3’s ‘Key Point’ show that Mr. Dame's behavior has led to more disputes between arms of government than any previous AG.

“Attorney General is supposed to be someone who sits behind and observes the national implication of everything and gives an advice and tries to actually reconcile differences," Sai stated.

The lawyer also found it troubling that Mr. Dame advised the President not to take action on the anti-gay bill pending court rulings, but would not extend the same courtesy to the Speaker.

"When you have a situation where the attorney general even when he gives advice to the executive and the speaker benefits or seeks to apply the same advice he quickly writes another letter to tell the speaker that no, this is not for you to benefit from, it does not augur well for the office," Justice Sai said.

He questioned if the Attorney General advised the President when he was about signing the e-levy despite a similar lawsuit.

“This same issue came up in the E-levy; what advice did the Attorney General give to the President when he was signing the e-levy? So you see the Attorney General’s behaviour is lacking the consistency that the law requires," Sai noted.

"It appears that it’s being more of a regime advice...but that is not the job of the office of the Attorney General,” stressed the constitutional lawyer.