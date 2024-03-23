ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana Navy ends '2024 Exercise Sea Lion' at Aboadze

Social News Ghana Navy ends '2024 Exercise Sea Lion' at Aboadze
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Navy has ended its 2024 Exercise Sea Lion to test the endurance and combat readiness of its ships along the Aboadze beach in the Shama District of the Western Region.

The Exercise, which started on Monday, March 18 to Friday, March 22, was also aimed at enhancing the ocean navigation, internal security operations and amphibious landing skills of Navy personnel to help strengthen Ghana's maritime security.

As part of the five-day event, two Ghana Navy Ships (GNS) Ankobra and Volta sailed from the Tema Harbour along the Greenwich Meridian to the Equator for the Crossing of the Line ceremony.

The Army Special Operations Brigade, the Special Boat Squadron of the Ghana Navy and the Fighter Squadron of the Ghana Air Force participated in an amphibious simulation exercise to end the Exercise Sea Lion 2024.

It was based on a scenario where a Regional Minister and his family were kidnapped and held hostage by terrorists in their house, and later rescued by Special Forces through the open sea.

323202424136-1i841p5bbv-social-simulation-exercise-1

Rear Admiral Issah Yakubu, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), speaking at the end of the exercise commended the crew members and all the personnel for their unwavering dedication, professionalism, and teamwork in ensuring the success of the event.

He said crossing the equator at the centre of the earth was not only a nautical feat but also symbolised unity among the branches of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He said: “Through meticulous planning, rigorous training, and coordinated efforts, we have triumphed over challenges and showcased the unparalleled strength and readiness of our military.

“I extend my deepest appreciation to each member involved in this exercise, as your unwavering courage, resilience, and adaptability have undoubtedly made us stronger and more prepared for future endeavours.”

Rear Admiral Yakubu noted that it was imperative for personnel to acknowledge the sacrifices and contributions of all those who served the GAF before them.

“Our achievements today are built upon the foundations laid by those who have dedicated their lives to protect and defend our dear country, and we honour their legacy and humbly carry the torch forward, upholding the traditions of excellence that define our noble profession,” he said.

Brigadier General Isaac Nicholas Paintsil, the Commander, Army Special Brigade, congratulated the team for a successful exercise, and said the Ghana Army and Navy would continue to collaborate to hold such exercise to help prepare the military to avert possible attacks.

The event was attended by Commodore Emmanuel Ayesu Kwafo, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Daniel Atobrah Bondah, Commanding Officer (CO) of the Second Infantry Battalion, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Arthur Osei-Akoto, Western Regional Police Commander, and other officers and men of the GAF, media, as well as selected students from Senior High Schools within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP: Ashanti Regional Executives petition leadership over Wontumis alleged neglect of responsibilities, party conflicts NPP: Ashanti Regional Executives petition leadership over Wontumi’s alleged negl...

1 hour ago

'Your government sets the 'unrealistic' revenue target for us, your unfortunate comment puts our lives at risk' — GRA workers union blasts Bawumia over 'harassment' comments 'Your government sets the 'unrealistic' revenue target for us, your unfortunate ...

1 hour ago

24-hour-economy will position Ghana as attractive investment destination – UK Forensic Psychiatrist 24-hour-economy will position Ghana as attractive investment destination – UK Fo...

1 hour ago

Ato Forson trial: Court issues arrest warrant for third accused person Ato Forson trial: Court issues arrest warrant for third accused person

2 hours ago

Internet outages: Well let charging entities refund all wrongful e-levy charges — GRA Internet outages: ‘We’ll let charging entities refund all wrongful e-levy charge...

2 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ bill: You're giving life to the gay community; you're not worth celebrating —Atik Mohammed rebukes Akufo-Addo Anti-LGBTQ bill: You're giving life to the gay community; you're not worth celeb...

3 hours ago

We've resumed gas delivery at Tema facility after system glitch — WAPCo ‘We've resumed gas delivery at Tema facility after system glitch’ — WAPCo

3 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africaleft and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame ‘A-G has been legendary for giving illiberal, politically divisive advice to aut...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘Akufo-Addo would've committed contempt if he had received the anti-gay bill’ — ...

3 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbinleft and President Akufo-Addo ‘Speaker had no legal basis to halt approval of ministers’ — Lawyer

Just in....
body-container-line