ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘We've resumed gas delivery at Tema facility after system glitch’ — WAPCo

Headlines We've resumed gas delivery at Tema facility after system glitch — WAPCo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) has restored gas delivery to its customers in Tema.

This is after shutting down its regulating and metering station due to a technical glitch on Friday night.

In a press statement on Saturday, March 23, WAPCo said the Tema facility completely shut down at around 10:30pm on Friday due to a system glitch.

The company's engineers worked through the night to identify and fix the problem, resuming gas delivery by 6:30am on Saturday morning.

"WAPCo is committed to delivering safe and reliable services and is investigating the root cause of the problem to prevent a recurrence," said General Manager of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Isaac Adjei Doku in the statement.

He added: "WAPCO is grateful to its key stakeholders for their patience while the system was being fixed and regrets any inconvenience caused, especially to our customers in Tema that rely on WAGP gas for power generation."

3232024125142-vbrduhgtsn-img1815.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

We've resumed gas delivery at Tema facility after system glitch — WAPCo ‘We've resumed gas delivery at Tema facility after system glitch’ — WAPCo

2 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africaleft and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame ‘A-G has been legendary for giving illiberal, politically divisive advice to aut...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘Akufo-Addo would've committed contempt if he had received the anti-gay bill’ — ...

2 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbinleft and President Akufo-Addo ‘Speaker had no legal basis to halt approval of ministers’ — Lawyer

19 hours ago

NETRIGHT begs Akufo-Addo not to sign Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill NETRIGHT begs Akufo-Addo not to sign Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

19 hours ago

AR: Teachers strike biting hard on academic work A/R: Teachers strike biting hard on academic work

19 hours ago

Stolen BVDs: NDC demands investigation Stolen BVDs: NDC demands investigation

20 hours ago

Hon Oppong Nkrumah inspected ongoing sea defense projects Minister inspects sea defense projects in Central and Western Regions

20 hours ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin Mahama left with one term and his running mate being a retired person shows no s...

20 hours ago

Kwame Jantuah Tullow Oil, Newmont won’t leave Ghana because of anti-gay bill – Kwame Jantuah

Just in....
body-container-line