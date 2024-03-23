‘We've resumed gas delivery at Tema facility after system glitch’ — WAPCo

The West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) has restored gas delivery to its customers in Tema.

This is after shutting down its regulating and metering station due to a technical glitch on Friday night.

In a press statement on Saturday, March 23, WAPCo said the Tema facility completely shut down at around 10:30pm on Friday due to a system glitch.

The company's engineers worked through the night to identify and fix the problem, resuming gas delivery by 6:30am on Saturday morning.

"WAPCo is committed to delivering safe and reliable services and is investigating the root cause of the problem to prevent a recurrence," said General Manager of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Isaac Adjei Doku in the statement.

He added: "WAPCO is grateful to its key stakeholders for their patience while the system was being fixed and regrets any inconvenience caused, especially to our customers in Tema that rely on WAGP gas for power generation."