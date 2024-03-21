Majority berates minority for rejoicing at Speaker Bagbin's 'capricious' freeze on ministerial approvals

The suspension by Speaker Alban Bagbin of Parliament's approval of President Akufo-Addo's vetted ministerial nominees will cause the economy "to suffer, and government business will be undermined because of the pleasure of one man", the Majority Caucus in Parliament fears.

Mr Bagbin suspended the approval over a court injunction filed by opposition MP Nelson Dafeamekpor in relation to the reshuffled ministers.

Mr Bagbin argued on Wednesday, 20 March 2024 that if the president could withhold his assent to the recently passed anti-LGBTQ bill over two court injunctions before the Supreme Court, then parliament was also justified to withhold approval of the ministerial nominees under similar legal circumstances.

Mr Bagbin also took a swipe at the presidency for writing to parliament to "cease and desist" from transmitting the bill to the Jubilee House over the injunction suits.

Reacting to the Speaker’s comments and decision, the Majority Caucus, in a statement signed by Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, said: “The President was in no way being dictatorial in his communication to Parliament given the fact that the content of the letter was not binding on Mr Speaker.”

The majority caucus also derided the minority caucus for supporting the Speaker’s decision, saying, in their “ferbile mood to come to power, are very excited and supportive of the Speaker.

"This is a conspiracy to sabotage the government".

The Majority caucus also accused the minority caucus of deliberately misconstruing the letter from the presidency to “set an agenda to satisfy their parochial political interest.”

It added that the main opposition National Democratic Congress “is bereft of ideas" and does not have "credible alternative solutions to the problems of international dimensions facing Ghana’s economy.”

“The poverty of the NDC’s political posture is clear and obvious, and Ghanaians will not return them to power come December 2024", the statement emphasised.

It also said: “The decision of Mr Speaker to adjourn the House without recourse to its members, especially the Leadership, is most arbitrary, capricious and undemocratic. The settled practice has always been that the Leadership of the House guide the Chair to conduct the Business of the House.”

“It’s very disappointing that after Mr. Speaker had made known his own views about the letter sent from the presidency to the clerk, he adjourned the house sine dine without giving room for the leadership of the house to even comment."

“We all know that the very issue that was raised by honourable Dafeamekpor had to do with the continuing ministers who had been reshuffled to other ministries. The issue of the constitutionality of certain nominees had been determined by way of their going through the vetting process, a report coming before the house for debate and final decision. So, for me, these are two unrelated issues,” the majority caucus argued.

