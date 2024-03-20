Should President Akufo-Addo be impeached?

20.03.2024 LISTEN

Anybody who brings his country to 90% DEBT-To-GDP ratio should think of resigning or Parliament should think of impeaching him for poor leadership and fire the Minister of Finance!

And body who has never married a woman or never been a head of household, managed a household or business should oppose me and I will tell you that a public figure job like President is not a joke!!

Akufo Addo and his team have put Ghana in great jeopardy!!

I am 77 years old and fate has passed me through 3 marriages, the last one lasting 35 years!

I started life with no father figure but fortunate enough to have a Granduncle as head of household I watched and shaved his head for and went to the farm with and he sponsored me to Prempeh College, or else I might have been a farmer!

Some people can take life for granted. A young man working for me in my East Legon rental Plaza was telling me not long ago his uncle had a house in East Legon also with spare bedroom. Sure! When management changed and he was asked to go find another job it led to physical fighting!

Some of us men could not afford to joke about life and I never tried smoking and drinking and engage in any of those sebe sebe stupid things modern young people think of doing who have fathers and uncles in high places! Instead, I learned a lot about Science and about life and philosophy, from books and from my late granduncle. I remember him talking to himself near the AM radio one day and asking why Kwame Nkrumah, a man who had never owned a farm or worked any Business he knew of, was telling us in those lyrics “WORK AND HAPPINESS”!

I have learned a lot about life and God knows I am in great health and willing and able to wrestle any man to the ground! But I will restrain myself!

Let us ask ourselves: How dare any man collect so much taxes in Ghana and borrow so much and use some of the moneys to buy $100,000 vehicles for himself and his Ministers, fly in charter jets at $19,000 per hour, and allow hospitals and some schools to be in dire need and build our debt to 90-99% of our Gross Domestic national output! That is Bankruptcy!

Nana Akufo Addo had a silver spoon in his mouth at birth, and seems he never worked hard for his money in his life!!

How dare him dream of using taxpayer moneys to build a Cathedral and even spend $400 million on this and borrow so much and put Ghana in such close financial jeopardy!

He has to resign or be impeached!!

Dr. Kwaku A. Danso - Intn’l President- Ghana Leaderships Union (GLU), Mar.20, 2024.