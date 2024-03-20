Mahama and Spio to speak at NDC Disability Confab on 24-Hour Economic policy

Ahead of the December 7 polls, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to equip disability groups in the party with the full knowledge of its much-talked policy, 24-hour economy.

Flagbearer, H.E. John Dramani Mahama is the Guest of Honour for the NDC Disability Conference while former Trades and Industries Minister, Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah is billed to Chair the occasion.

The NDC National Disability Conference being organized by the NDC Disability Desk is under the theme, "Disability Inclusivity and the 24-Hour Economy."

The purpose of the one day Conference is to build the capacity of a National, Regional and Constituency Coordinators on the 24-hour Economy vis-vis Disability Inclusivity to equip them to fully understand the concept to enable them to campaign for the Party among persons living with disability (PWDs) and their immediate families in their local communities.

"We wish to invite you as the Chairman to steer the conference to help it achieve its intended purpose and to serve as a motivation for all PWDs both at the conference and across the country," Chairman of the NDC Disability Conference, Dr. Richard Fiadomor, signed.

The details of the conference are as follows:

Date: Thursday 4th April, 2024

Venue: Tomreik Hotel –East Legon.

Number of Attendees: 200 Participants.