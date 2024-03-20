The full caption of this article ought to have been “With a Bogus NDC Elections Director Like Omane-Boamah, John Mahama Has Already Lost His DOA 2024 Presidential-Election Bid.” But, of course, in journalism school, we teach both language economy and the oral fluidity and the felicity of written language. Still, the preceding is not what we intend to talk about or discuss presently. Rather, it is about the widely reported claim by the former Mahama Communications Minister, to wit, Dr. Edward Omane-Boamah, that the total Internet Blackout all across the African Continent that occurred several days ago, was actually a massive cyberattack deliberately orchestrated from either the Kokomlemle, Accra, Headquarters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) or by both the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Communications Ministry of the Akufo-Addo Administration.

He did not specifically name any names, but it was crystal clear that the Okwawu-’Bomeng native, from Nana Akufo-Addo’s political and electoral stronghold of the Eastern Region, was referring to the present government. That is how deliriously desperate the vision-bereft and the kleptocratic leadership of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) could be and, in fact, has been over the course of the last 7 years and counting (See “Internet Outage: NDC Suspects Cyberattack, Expresses Concern about December Elections” Modernghana.com 3/15/24).

It goes without saying that based on their unenviably established and readily verifiable political track record, if any major group of partisan apparatchiks could be credibly and/or legitimately accused or suspected of floating out any cyberattack trial balloons to test the waters, as it were, those agitprop partisan apparatchiks would definitely be none other than the self-proclaimed “bloody revolutionaries” of the Mahama-led terror-mongering National Democratic Congress. In the runup to the 2016 General Election, for example, it was the Mahama-appointed Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service (IGP of GPS), Mr. John Kudalor, who publicly threatened to summarily and effectively shut down the Internet a few days before the 2016 General Election and for several days after this most historic event.

The rationale then was that in order to ensure that the incumbent presidents and presidential candidates in such Orwellian Continental African Countries as Gabon, Congo-Brazzaville and Uganda retained their seats, similar dissent-pacifying “exercises” had been conducted in the aforementioned “Constitutional Dictatorships.” Unfortunately for the Bole-Bamboi native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, IGP Kudalor had grossly ill-advisedly picked on the wrong country and the wrong group of African citizens to bully and suppress. Of course, there would be a humongous outcry and signal warning from the proverbial International Community, notably the United States of America and Great Britain, that would promptly put the kibosh on the morally depraved but lily-livered Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Posse.

We must also promptly recall the fact that the preceding criminal and barbaric attempt to eviscerate Ghana’s coveted and fiercely fought democratic culture had been immediately preceded by the systematic and the sustained attempt by the infamous Mahama-sponsored Media Goons called The Montie Three or The Montie Trio to intimidate then Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood and some of her Supreme Bench Associates. Not only had Mrs. Wood been publicly threatened with sexual violation or broad-daylight rape by The Montie Trio, a couple of her male associates on the Apex Court had also been publicly threatened with dismemberment, unless they permitted the operatives of the National Democratic Congress to literally rig the 2016 General Election by allowing foreign nationals and legally unauthorized personal identification documents to be used in the election.

In short, we have traveled down this primrose path before and absolutely no amount of crude intimidation tactics borne out of desperation is going to change the fact that the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian citizens and voters are highly unlikely to sit duck and passively allow themselves to be dragged back to the Dark Age of Dumsor and the Cash-and-Carry “Deathcare System.” Ironically, in the same Modern Ghana edition in which the afore-referenced patently vacuous and forensically unproven Omane-Boamah cyberattack accusation appeared was another expert opinion piece, composed by a University of Cape Town’s Distinguished Professor of Anthropology by the name of Jess Auerbach Jahajeeah, captioned “Undersea Cables for Africa’s Internet Retrace History and Leave Digital Gaps as They Connect Continents,” in which the author tersely and meticulously explained that the recent Internet Outage in much of the African Continent, including South Africa, had been caused by the inadvertent slicing up of some Fiber Optic Cables by some fishermen off the Continental Shelf of The Ivory Coast.

South Africa itself had only been briefly affected because the country had a relatively more complex globally interconnected Fiber Optic System. Simply put, the far more visionary South African leadership had anticipated such a futuristic occurrence of possible Internet disruption and had thus created a backup system to ward off such a negative possibility. Predictably, in Ghana, rather than come up with a similarly constructive remedy, we have a professionally trained Medical Doctor like Mr. Edward Omane-Boamah obtusely speculating about the possibility of a New Patriotic Party-engineered cyberattack. How criminally absurd! Now, this is the NDC’s Director of Elections who recently conducted a purportedly “thoroughly researched” opinion polls and told Ghanaians that Candidate-General John “Ford Expedition Payola” Dramani Mahama has a 57.3-percent chance of defeating Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 Presidential Election. Tofiakwa!

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

March 16, 2024

E-mail: [email protected]