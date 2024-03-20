ModernGhana logo
20.03.2024

J.B Danquah Adu Murder: Sexy Dondon to open defence as court acquits second accused person  

J.B Danquah Adu Murder: Sexy Dondon to open defence as court acquits second accused person
An Accra High Court hearing the murder case of J.B. Danquah Adu, late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, has acquitted and discharged Vincent Bossu, the second accused person.

The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo in her ruling on submission of no case, held that “no case has been made against Bossu.”

Bossu was standing trial with Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon, the first accused person.

The two were jointly held on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Asiedu is being held on charges of murder and robbery. They have denied the charges before a seven-member jury.

The court has, however, asked Asiedu, the first accused person, to open his defence because a case had been made against him.

Meanwhile, the cross examination of Assistant Superintendent of Police Augustus Nkrumah, the case investigator has ended, and he has been discharged by the court.

At today's sitting, Mr Yaw Dankwah, defence lawyer, prayed the court to make a submission of no case on behalf of Bossu, the second accused person.

He said it was clear from the prosecution's case and evidence that they had failed to prove any case against Bossu beyond reasonable doubt.

“Since the burden is not on us, we pray you release and discharge the second accused person.”

The court held that the prosecution had failed to make a case against the second accused person and therefore acquitted and discharged him on the charge of conspiracy to rob.

In the case of Asiedu, the court said the prosecution had succeeded in making a case against him and ordered him to open his defence and file any witness statements and another person he wished to call in the matter.

The matter has been adjourned to March 22, 2024.

Asiedu is standing trial for his involvement in the murder of the late MP at his residence at Shaishie in Accra in February 2016.

GNA

