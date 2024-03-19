‘One person arrested in connection with murder of Dr Christopher Adu Boahen’ — Ghana Police

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one suspect in connection with the gruesome murder of Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen, son of late renowned historian and NPP stalwart Professor Albert Adu Boahen.

Dr. Boahen, who was physically challenged, was found dead in his home in the affluent East Legon neighborhood on Monday with signs of violence, according to police.

In a statement, the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service confirmed that the deceased's family filed a complaint after discovering his body under suspicious circumstances.

"The police received a complaint from some relations of the deceased that he had been found dead in his room under suspicious circumstances," Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, said in the statement.

A crime scene and forensic team were promptly dispatched to the scene to commence investigations.

“The suspect is in custody and will be put before the court while investigation continues," ACP Ansah-Akrofi added.

It was reported that armed robbers had broken into Dr. Boahen's home, ransacked it and killed him in the process.

“Wicked persons entered his home, ransacked the place, and robbed him of his life," a statement from his KNUST alumni group via Facebook revealed in part.