ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘One person arrested in connection with murder of Dr Christopher Adu Boahen’ — Ghana Police

Crime & Punishment One person arrested in connection with murder of Dr Christopher Adu Boahen — Ghana Police
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one suspect in connection with the gruesome murder of Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen, son of late renowned historian and NPP stalwart Professor Albert Adu Boahen.

Dr. Boahen, who was physically challenged, was found dead in his home in the affluent East Legon neighborhood on Monday with signs of violence, according to police.

In a statement, the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service confirmed that the deceased's family filed a complaint after discovering his body under suspicious circumstances.

"The police received a complaint from some relations of the deceased that he had been found dead in his room under suspicious circumstances," Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, said in the statement.

A crime scene and forensic team were promptly dispatched to the scene to commence investigations.

“The suspect is in custody and will be put before the court while investigation continues," ACP Ansah-Akrofi added.

It was reported that armed robbers had broken into Dr. Boahen's home, ransacked it and killed him in the process.

“Wicked persons entered his home, ransacked the place, and robbed him of his life," a statement from his KNUST alumni group via Facebook revealed in part.

319202433311-uaqctgfsrm-img1645.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

One person arrested in connection with murder of Dr Christopher Adu Boahen — Ghana Police ‘One person arrested in connection with murder of Dr Christopher Adu Boahen’ — G...

3 hours ago

Police arrest one suspect in connection with the murder of Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen Police arrest one suspect in connection with the murder of Dr. Christopher Adu B...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo appoints Kwame Baffoe Abronye to newly constituted TOR Board Akufo-Addo appoints Kwame Baffoe Abronye to newly constituted TOR Board

4 hours ago

Dr. Dr. Adu Sarkodie Ghana will only fully recover from economic crisis when IMF programme is complet...

4 hours ago

Internet outages: We have secured 100 capacity, services restored — Telecel Ghana Internet outages: We have secured 100% capacity, services restored — Telecel Gha...

4 hours ago

My 24-hour economy strategy will be tailored, implemented to suit Ghana's economic context – Mahama assures My 24-hour economy strategy will be tailored, implemented to suit Ghana's econom...

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo reconstitutes Tema Oil Refinery Board Akufo-Addo reconstitutes Tema Oil Refinery Board

4 hours ago

Bawumia represents Ghana's future, has vision to harness its potential — Miracles Aboagye Bawumia represents Ghana's future, has vision to harness its potential — Miracle...

4 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, Independent Presidential Candidate ‘Driving containers for six hours from Tema to Kumasi is old-fashioned’ — Chedda...

4 hours ago

New Force Founder, Nana Kwame BediakoLeft and Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa ‘Small jokes are allowed’ — Franklin Cudjoe on Cheddar’s decision to dredge sea ...

Just in....
body-container-line