Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
17.03.2024 Social News

Use yam peels to prepare wasawasa – Fried yam seller to Ghanaians

Use yam peels to prepare wasawasa – Fried yam seller to Ghanaians
17.03.2024 LISTEN

Madam Fati Dauda, a fried yam seller at Tema Community One, has advised yam sellers and the public not to discard their yam peels into the bin but rather process them into wasawasa food.

Madam Dauda, who has been in the fried yam business for many years, said throwing away yam peels amounted to waste of food.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), she said wasawasa was a traditional delicacy for the people of Northern Ghana that was prepared from dried yam peels.

She said most Ghanaian homes, especially those of the southerners, often discard their yam peels and encouraged people to try and use them as well for such nutritious meal.

Taking the GNA through the preparation of the food, Madam Dauda said the peel must be thoroughly washed and dried in the sun until they were crispy.

She said when properly dried, the brownish first coat of the peel would automatically fall off, and the dried peels were then milled into flour for the preparation of the wasawasa.

Madam Dauda said the flour was subsequently steamed until well cooked, and salt was added and stirred to break lumps that might have formed during the cooking.

She said, just like waakye, wasawasa could be eaten with pepper, tomato sauce, gari, salad, fish, and other accompaniments.

As a unique food, the preparation of wasawasa required a high level of good hygiene to avoid any form of contamination of the food.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

MPs mourn former colleague Modestus Yao Zebu Ahiable MPs mourn former colleague Modestus Yao Zebu Ahiable 

2 hours ago

Four robbers sentenced to 20 years imprisonment eachfor robbing, killing okada rider Four robbers sentenced to 20 years imprisonment each for robbing, killing okada ...

2 hours ago

Nigerian jailed 10years and fined GHc1,200 for recruiting girls into prostitution in Ghana Nigerian jailed 10years and fined GHc1,200 for recruiting girls into prostitutio...

2 hours ago

We need theoretically sound leaders for development – ProfessorAtuahene-Gima We need “theoretically sound” leaders for development – Professor Atuahene-Gima

2 hours ago

Our salaries must reflect international rates charged at the port — Port workers Our salaries must reflect international rates charged at the port — Port workers...

2 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ+ law will protect our values, leaders must accept it without hesitation - Methodist Bishop Anti-LGBTQ+ law will protect our values, leaders must accept it without hesitati...

3 hours ago

Golden Arms end 13th African Games journey with 41 medals Golden Arms end 13th African Games journey with 41 medals  

3 hours ago

Magistrate orders Prosecutor to produce evidence of death, cremation of two illegal chinese mining suspects Magistrate orders Prosecutor to produce evidence of death, cremation of two ille...

3 hours ago

Police confirm death of 21 persons in Juaso Nkawkaw road accident Police confirm death of 21 persons in Juaso Nkawkaw road accident

3 hours ago

VR: Bui Power Authority to build wind power renewable energy at Anloga V/R: Bui Power Authority to build wind power renewable energy at Anloga 

Just in....
body-container-line