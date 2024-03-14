Modern Ghana logo
A/R: Suspected thief lynched at Adoato-Adomanu

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
A suspected thief has been lynched at Adoato-Adomanu, a suburb of Bantama in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased according to residents attempted to rob a mobile money vendor at gun point but was apprehended by some youth in the area who lynched him in the process.

The deceased, yet to be identified is believed to be in his late 30s.

Speaking to this reporter on Thursday March 14, 2024,the Assembly Member of the Area Hon I. K Gyasi narrated the incident.

"I heard about the incident and decided to follow up as an opinion leader, residents there told me that, the deceased attempted to attack a mobile money vendor on the evening of Tuesday March 12, 2024.

"A resident who saw the incident sounded an alarm to draw the attention of other residents who trooped to the scene in their numbers, I was again told the deceased fire warning shots while on the run," he stated.

Hon I. K Gyasi noted that, the deceased was apprehended and lynched after running out of bullets.

He added police in the area have since taking over the investigation after conveying the body to a morgue

Meanwhile some residents in the area who know the deceased says they suspect foul play.

They noted the deceased was never known to be a thief. They said he is was as a hardworking man with wife and children living at Adoato area.

