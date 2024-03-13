Modern Ghana logo
Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong dine at Kwabena Kwakye funeral despite alleged poisoning in NPP

In light of recent allegations of poisoning circulating within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the flagbearer of the ruling party and Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, remains unfazed.

The speculations arose after the unfortunate passing of John Kumah, a Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency, and rumors linking his death and that of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, to food poisoning after a party event in Tamale.

Adding to these claims, speculations have emerged suggesting that several NPP officials are potential targets of harm due to their political ambitions.

Recently, a viral video has been making the rounds on social media, capturing Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), the National Organiser of the NPP, and Justin Kodua, the General Secretary, along with other party members, refusing to accept water offered to them at a funeral ceremony.

This incident led to their ridicule on social media.

However, Dr. Bawumia is setting an example by appearing in another viral video, dining with his main opponent in the NPP presidential primaries, Kennedy Agyapong, at a funeral event. The video shows Dr. Bawumia and Agyapong laughing as the latter points out meals to be served to the former. At one point, Agyapong humorously refers to Bawumia as a “dada ba” (a pampered child), to which the NPP flagbearer responded with playful disagreement, triggering laughter from both men.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s calm demeanor and camaraderie with political opponents amid the poisoning allegations demonstrate his resilience and focus on uniting the NPP. Despite the speculation and tensions within the party, the flagbearer remains committed to promoting unity and pursuing his political objectives.

—DGN online

