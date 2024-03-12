Joint Communiqué On The Occasion Of The Second Session Of The South Africa-Ghana Bi-National Commission

12.03.2024 LISTEN

1. At the invitation of His Excellency, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, paid a Working Visit to the Republic of South Africa, on 12 March 2024, to co-chair the 2nd Session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) between the two countries. The BNC was preceded by the Ministerial Meeting on 11 March 2024 and Senior Officials Meeting on 08 March 2024.

2. The Heads of State reaffirmed the importance of continued nurturing of the existing historic relations and bonds of friendship between the two countries and people. These relations are based on mutual partnership and solidarity which date back to the struggle against apartheid and colonialism.

3. The two Heads of State expressed appreciation regarding the broadening and sustained entrenchment of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of sectors and renewed their commitment to work closely to further enhance strategic cooperation and partnership for mutual benefit.

4. In this context, the Heads of State noted with satisfaction that 46 decisions were taken during the BNC and directed respective Ministers to ensure full implementation of these decisions. Furthermore, the Heads of State directed respective Ministers to finalise modalities for enhanced cooperation on Cross Easy and Cross Border related matters.

5. The Heads of State acknowledged the existence of 24 legal instruments which were signed since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries as the additional 05 Agreements and/or MoUs which were signed during this Session. The Heads of State, however, underscored that the current number of legal instruments is not a true reflection of the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, and urged the respective Ministers to leverage the existing potential to deepen cooperation.

6. On continental issues, the Heads of State took note of the ongoing peace and security challenges in some parts of the continent and underscored the need to redouble efforts to realise the African Union Agenda 2063 aspiration to “Silence the Guns”.

7. The Heads of State also underscored the need for a common approach in the operationalisation of the decisions of the African Union related to the implementation of Agenda 2063 in general and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement to bolster intra-Africa Trade, in particular.

8. In this regard, the Heads of State expressed satisfaction that South Africa-Ghana Business Forum, which was held on the margins of the BNC, places the two countries at the cusp of increased bilateral trade and enhanced contribution to intra-Africa trade as envisaged by the AfCTA Agreement. Further the Heads of State commended the first shipment of South African exports to Ghana in January 2024 in a ceremony which was witnessed by President Ramaphosa.

9. The Heads of State further exchanged views on international developments, particularly the ongoing carnage in the Palestinian territories as a result of ongoing Israel and Hamas war. The two Heads of State called for immediate cease fire and the opening of space for medical supplies and related humanitarian assistance for the needy and the destitute.

10. Similarly, the Heads of State agreed to intensify support for the cause of Western Sahara for self-determination, freedom, and justice.

11. The two Heads of State further renewed their call for a responsive international system of governance through a reformed United Nations Security Council, respect for and promotion of universal human rights in a just and equitable world.

12. At the end of the 2nd Session of the Bi-National Commission, His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo expressed his gratitude to His Excellency President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, for his warm reception and hospitality accorded to him and his delegation since their arrival in Pretoria.

Done in Pretoria, South Africa, on 12 March 2024