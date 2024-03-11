Five arrested for attacking fire fighters  at Kumasi Racecourse Market

Five persons have been arrested by the Suame Divisional Police Command for allegedly attacking fire fighters while on duty at the Kumasi Racecourse Market in the Ashanti Region.

According to reports, one of the fire officers was injured in an unprovoked attack by the suspects.

The suspects reportedly attacked the fighters over claims that, the officers delayed in reporting to the fire scene.

The Okomfo Anokye District Fire Commander DO III Ben Boadu who disclosed this to this reporter said the injured fire officer is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

He noted that the arrest was made on Monday, March 11 2024. He added that the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) will pursue this case to the latter and ensure justice is served.

"Our men have been attacked on countless occasions, something we have cautioned the public against, this time round we will ensure the suspects are brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others," he said.

DO III Ben Boadu however debunked claims by the suspects that, the firefighters arrived at the scene late.

Fire razed down over 108 container shops at the Racecourse Market on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The fire according to traders destroyed wares amounting to millions of Ghana cedis.

Fire fighters are investigating the cause of the fire outbreak.