AGAG, Obuasi Mine organises symposium for women groups in Obuasi to mark International Women's Day

Hundreds of participants drawn from the various women groups in Obuasi participated in a day's symposium organized for women in Obuasi.

The program which was organized by AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine brought together Queen Mothers, Female Assembly members, Female Heads of Department and management of AngloGold Ashanti to sensitize participants on the need to invest in women. The symposium formed part of activities by AGAG to mark International Women's Day.

International Women's Day (IWD) is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Each year, on 8 March, the day serves as a powerful reminder of the progress made towards gender equality and highlights the work that still needs to be done.

According to Senior Manager of Human Resources, AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine Meschack Baah who spoke on behalf of the Acting Managing Director, AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Ltd commits to creating a work environment where the dignity of employees is respected.

Further to this commitment, he said, AGAG has since 2023, declared every March as Women’s Month, to celebrate the achievements of their female employees, remind themselves of their collective responsibility towards creating an inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplace and reflect on their shortcomings and apply measures to close the gaps.

Mr. Baah said AGA has already commissioned the Obuasi Mine Baby Care Centre which he said is a milestone towards supporting female employees who become nursing mothers.

He said it is the hope and expectation that the center will alleviate the stress and worry of finding suitable childcare and allow parents to focus on their work knowing that their babies are well taken care of.

He revealed that currently, AGAG's employee nursing mothers, on resumption of duty, are granted one hour a day to nurse their babies for a period up to the child’s first birthday.

"With having a Baby Care Centre closer by affords our employees who become nursing mothers or fathers, the opportunity to spend more time with their newborns, while cutting down significant travel time for those who live far away", he affirmed.

Speaking to the media after the symposium Adiki Ayitevie, former Vice President of Sustainability and External Relations, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation Ghana bemoaned the low level of participation of females in the mining sector.

She said Ghanaian women make up 9% (694) of the 6,871 senior and 10% (1,867) of the 21,516 junior employees in the 23 mines considered in 2021.

She pointed out that this year's global theme for the International Women's Day 'Inspire Inclusion' highlights that women's participation in society is essential hence it was imperative for stakeholders to work to improve the level of participation of women in the mining sector.

Madam Ayitevie believed that aside giving women opportunities to excel in their chosen fields, it was important for women to have self-confidence and believe in their abilities.

'Women have the qualities needed to help institutions succeed, we only need to be given opportunities to harness and exhibit our talents," she noted.

Participants who spoke to the media commended AngloGold Ashanti for putting the program together saying that they have been empowered and inspired to be industrious and utilize their potential to the maximum.