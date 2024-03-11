Modern Ghana logo
Ashanti Region: Fire destroys 69 bedrooms, GHs30,000 cash at Atonsu Gyinyaase

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
A divastating fire has swept through a compound house destroying 69 bedrooms at Atonsu-Gyinyaase in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The fire which ravaged several properties is said to have burnt Gh¢30,000 belonging to one of the victims

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

The Assembly Member for Gyinyaase Electoral Area Hon. Acheamfuor Poku in an interview with this reporter revealed that the incident occurred on the evening of Friday March 8, 2024.

He note that, it took fighter fighters several hours to douse the fire. He aded that two fire officers helping to stop the fire were rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries in the process.

"The firefighters had a tough time due to the discovery of naked wires and had to reach out to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to disconnect power to the area before getting access to the area," he stated.

Hon Acheamfuor Poku called for immediate intervention for the victims who have been rendered homeless following the fire outbreak.

