Government urged to implement deliberate policies to address women challenges

A group of women engaged in gari processing and beneficiaries of the Development Frontiers Women Cooperative (DFWC) a non-governmental organization (NGO) operating in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savana Region, have called on the government to implement deliberate policies that address the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in the country.

This the group believed would help Ghana to achieve the nation's women's economic empowerment drive.

A member of the group Mma Barikisu, who spoke to the media at the Salaga Astroturf Park on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 after taking part in the parade to mark the 2024 Independence Day Celebration, emphasized the crucial role women play in community development and urged the government to implement measures fostering their economic empowerment.

In addition to systemic barriers such as harmful social norms, beliefs and practices as well as sexual and gender-based violence that affects women's economic participation, limited government policies deliberately targeting women, hinders progress towards women’s economic advancement in Ghana.

Women are key actors in the agricultural value chain in Ghana but limited or lacked of deliberate government policies to empower women farmers has affected their progress in the sector. The women have therefore appealed to the government to create social inclusion policies targeting women especially those in agriculture to enable them strive well.

"It is imperative that the government takes proactive steps to implement policies that empower women economically, creating a ripple effect of positive change in our communities," she said.

"We are happy to have participated in today's parade, but we are appealing to government to initiate policies deliberately to help address the major challenges facing us as women," another woman said.

They expressed gratitude to the Development Frontiers for its unwavering support, highlighting the organization's instrumental role in providing resources, guidance, and opportunities for Women Cooperatives, amplifying their impact on the local economy.

"Our profound gratitude goes to the Development Frontiers Women Cooperative (DFWC) for their continual support to us, it is because of them that we are taking part in this parade today," one of them said.

The event was observed by a cross section of stakeholders in the East Gonja Municipality including students, political parties, youth groups as well other interest groups.

The event not only showcased commitment to national celebrations but also served as a platform for stakeholders such as the DFWC beneficiaries, to champion a future where women entrepreneurs are key contributors to economic growth.

The colorful event was witnessed by traditional and religious leaders, political party leaders, heads of government institutions, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area Honorable Richard Broni and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Salaga South Hajia Zuweira Mohammed Ibrahimah.

DFWC is an association of women in shea and gari processing founded in 2010 in the East Gonja Municipality.

It comprised of three thousand and seventy-six (3076) women in groups in thirty-five (35) communities in the Municipality.

The main objective of the Co-operative is to improve the quality of shea nuts collected by women, and aggregators at one location and organize for sale to one large end shea buyer.

DFWC has carried out several projects including co-operative development training, shea nuts quality and butter training, warehouse management and business development training as well as an advocacy campaign for the construction of public warehouse for the women cooperatives among others.

Currently, DFWC is implementing the Inclusive Access to Gari Market Initiative (IAGMI) under the Action for Voice and Inclusive Development(AVID) a Star-Ghana Foundation-funded Project in five communities: Sisipe,Techipe, Kakoshie, Kafaba and Lamsa in East Gonja Municipality.