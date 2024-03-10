Professor Vladimir Antwi Danso, the Dean of the Armed Forces Staff and Command College

Professor Vladimir Antwi Danso, the Dean of the Armed Forces Staff and Command College, has said the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) should resist what he termed as "corrupt pressure" from European diplomats regarding LGBTQ+ issues.

During an interview on UTV’s 'Mpu ne Mpu' programme, Professor Vladimir questioned the role of LGBTQ+ as a determinant in international relations and criticized the influence exerted by some European diplomats on Ghana's policies.

He stated, "Why should LGBTQ be a variable for the determination of our international relations? It is a corrupt pressure that all of us must oppose."

Expressing concern over external interference, he emphasized that Ghana, as a sovereign state, should not succumb to external pressures dictating its domestic policies.

"We don’t tell them what to do, so why should they dictate to us what we should do as a sovereign state? ECOWAS and the African Union must rise up to oppose this action before it becomes too late."

In defending the cultural autonomy of African nations, Prof. Antwi Danso asserted, "Why should someone come to dictate to us?

“We cannot all be Europeans, nor can we all be Africans. The specificities of our countries create the conditions for our choices.

“That is why the African Union and ECOWAS must stand firm to protect our culture."

He advocates for a firm stance to neutralize the activities and demands of the LGBTQ+ community, emphasizing the need for cultural preservation and national sovereignty.

The Professor further contended that there is no international law that grants any country the authority to dictate how another country should govern itself.