Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
10.03.2024 Headlines

Anti-LGBTQ bill: ECOWAS, AU must rise against the 'corrupt pressure' before it's too late — Vladimir advocates for sovereignty

Professor Vladimir Antwi Danso, the Dean of the Armed Forces Staff and Command CollegeProfessor Vladimir Antwi Danso, the Dean of the Armed Forces Staff and Command College
10.03.2024 LISTEN

Professor Vladimir Antwi Danso, the Dean of the Armed Forces Staff and Command College, has said the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) should resist what he termed as "corrupt pressure" from European diplomats regarding LGBTQ+ issues.

During an interview on UTV’s 'Mpu ne Mpu' programme, Professor Vladimir questioned the role of LGBTQ+ as a determinant in international relations and criticized the influence exerted by some European diplomats on Ghana's policies.

He stated, "Why should LGBTQ be a variable for the determination of our international relations? It is a corrupt pressure that all of us must oppose."

Expressing concern over external interference, he emphasized that Ghana, as a sovereign state, should not succumb to external pressures dictating its domestic policies.

"We don’t tell them what to do, so why should they dictate to us what we should do as a sovereign state? ECOWAS and the African Union must rise up to oppose this action before it becomes too late."

In defending the cultural autonomy of African nations, Prof. Antwi Danso asserted, "Why should someone come to dictate to us?

“We cannot all be Europeans, nor can we all be Africans. The specificities of our countries create the conditions for our choices.

“That is why the African Union and ECOWAS must stand firm to protect our culture."

He advocates for a firm stance to neutralize the activities and demands of the LGBTQ+ community, emphasizing the need for cultural preservation and national sovereignty.

The Professor further contended that there is no international law that grants any country the authority to dictate how another country should govern itself.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Election 2024: EC's decision to maintain indelible ink, others, will strengthen our democracy, eliminate election conflicts —Kwesi Pratt Election 2024: EC's decision to maintain indelible ink, others, will strengthen ...

1 hour ago

Professor Vladimir Antwi Danso, the Dean of the Armed Forces Staff and Command College Anti-LGBTQ bill: ECOWAS, AU must rise against the 'corrupt pressure' before it's...

2 hours ago

Hassan Ayariga, 2024 APC flagbearer ‘Jubilee House reduced to a seat of business for government in power’ — Hassan A...

2 hours ago

Hassan Ayariga re-elected as APC flagbearer for 2024 elections Hassan Ayariga re-elected as APC flagbearer for 2024 elections

2 hours ago

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, MOI "Yours was an undone life but God knows it all" - Government Sokesperson reacts ...

3 hours ago

You'll be first female Vice President of Ghana - NDC Women's Organizer to Prof. Naana Jane You'll be first female Vice President of Ghana - NDC Women's Organizer to Prof. ...

3 hours ago

ECG discovers massive illegal electricity connections in Ashaiman ECG discovers massive illegal electricity connections in Ashaiman

3 hours ago

Patriotism the backbone of every society – Blakk Rasta Patriotism the backbone of every society – Blakk Rasta

3 hours ago

Western Region Chiefs order Prof Gadzekpo to apologise, retract homosexuality comment Western Region Chiefs order Prof Gadzekpo to apologise, retract homosexuality co...

3 hours ago

John Kumah's death: Hypocrites NDC must stop the politics, who says the late President Atta-Mills did not also die from poisoning? — Koku Anyidoho John Kumah's death: Hypocrites NDC must stop the politics, who says the late Pre...

Just in....
body-container-line