Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has rubbished allegations of food poisoning following the death of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah.

The Deputy Minister passed away on Thursday while being transported to a hospital in an ambulance for medical treatment.

However, following the news of his demise, some individuals, including broadcaster Captain Smart, have alleged that the Ejisu lawmaker was poisoned by individuals within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The motive behind the alleged poisoning, according to Captain Smart, was to prevent him from fast rising to the top position in the party.

He also stated that Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was another possible target.

A video made by Captain Smart sometime ago has surfaced online where he was accusing some members of the NPP of poisoning John Kumah because they saw him rising to the top very soon in the party. — Mr. FRIMPONG 👑 (@mr_frimpong22) March 7, 2024

Expressing his dismay over these unfounded allegations, Kwesi Pratt condemned those making the claims and urged them to present any evidence they may have to the police for investigation.

In a tone reflecting his disapproval, Pratt described the claims as a "foolish thing."

He expresses anger over what he says is the politicisation of the death of public figures.

"So, in Ghana here, no prominent person dies a natural death but always has to be killed? I don't understand it. Do we have to play politics with death?" he questioned during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

Mr Pratt exclaimed, "Those of you who claim he was poisoned should report it to the Police. Submit the evidence to the Police."

However John Kumah's wife, Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah has lodged a formal complaint with the Accra Central Divisional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service, on Friday, March 8 to investigate claims made in the viral video.

She is seeking answers from media personality Captain Smart for claiming her husband was poisoned.

Watch Kwesi Pratt’s interview below;

