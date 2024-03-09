Modern Ghana logo
Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Stephen Ntim, others visit late John Kumah's family

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has visited the family of the late John Ampontuah Kumah to commiserate with them following the MP's sudden death.

Bawumia was accompanied by Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare and New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman Stephen Ntim.

The delegation signed the book of condolence for the deceased MP, who until his death served as the Deputy Minister of Finance.

45-year-old Dr. Kumah passed away on Thursday, March 7, at the Suhum Government Hospital where he was admitted after feeling unwell on his way from Kumasi to Accra.

In his post on Facebook, Bawumia said "I had the opportunity to work with John on several projects to my greatest admiration. Indeed, Ghana and the NPP have lost a hardworking son."

The Vice President offered his "deepest condolences to Lilian and the children, his mother, the entire family, and all loved ones."

As the MP for Ejisu, Dr. Kumah was known for his commitment to developing his constituency.

He was acclaimed as the NPP's candidate for the 2024 parliamentary elections prior to his untimely death.

The late politician leaves behind a strong legacy of public service, having previously led the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme.

