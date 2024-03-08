Dormaa East District Assembly launches Business in the Box Project for jobs creation

The Business in the Box Project (BIZ BOX), a government initiative aimed at fostering entrepreneurial skills development and job creation among youth, was officially launched at the Dormaa East District Assembly Hall on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Implemented by the Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA) in collaboration with the MasterCard Foundation, the project will operate through the District Business Advisory Centres (BAC) across the country. Over the course of four years, BIZ BOX aims to train 250,000 youth, with a significant focus on women and vulnerable individuals aged 15 to 35. Beneficiaries will receive training in various trades, apprenticeship opportunities, business registration support, and access to startup kits.

During the launch, Mr. Daniel Sena Tsorme, Head of the Business Advisory Centre in Dormaa Municipal, provided insights into the project's components, including Youth Skills Development, Market Access, Social Networks, Startup Kit Accessibility, Institutional Strengthening, mentorship, and support for Agribusiness, particularly processing.

Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, the District Chief Executive of Dormaa East, represented the government of Ghana at the launch and highlighted various youth empowerment initiatives, including the YouStart Grant Expo project, Ghana Productive Safety Net, Ghana Jobs and Skill Project (GJSP), and Ghana Transformation Project (GETP).

Encouraging active participation, Hon. Agyeman urged attendees to disseminate information about the project within their communities to maximize participation. He expressed hope that around 2000 youth in the District would benefit from the program, thereby enhancing youth empowerment and development.

Hon. Agyeman emphasized the importance of valuing technical skills and craftsmanship, urging youth to dedicate themselves to learning and honing these skills. He also advocated for the support of locally produced goods to boost revenue generation and contribute to the district's development.