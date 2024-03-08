Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Dormaa East District Assembly launches Business in the Box Project for jobs creation

By Linda Osei-Fobi || ISD Dormaa East District
Regional News Dormaa East District Assembly launches Business in the Box Project for jobs creation
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Business in the Box Project (BIZ BOX), a government initiative aimed at fostering entrepreneurial skills development and job creation among youth, was officially launched at the Dormaa East District Assembly Hall on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Implemented by the Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA) in collaboration with the MasterCard Foundation, the project will operate through the District Business Advisory Centres (BAC) across the country. Over the course of four years, BIZ BOX aims to train 250,000 youth, with a significant focus on women and vulnerable individuals aged 15 to 35. Beneficiaries will receive training in various trades, apprenticeship opportunities, business registration support, and access to startup kits.

During the launch, Mr. Daniel Sena Tsorme, Head of the Business Advisory Centre in Dormaa Municipal, provided insights into the project's components, including Youth Skills Development, Market Access, Social Networks, Startup Kit Accessibility, Institutional Strengthening, mentorship, and support for Agribusiness, particularly processing.

Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, the District Chief Executive of Dormaa East, represented the government of Ghana at the launch and highlighted various youth empowerment initiatives, including the YouStart Grant Expo project, Ghana Productive Safety Net, Ghana Jobs and Skill Project (GJSP), and Ghana Transformation Project (GETP).

Encouraging active participation, Hon. Agyeman urged attendees to disseminate information about the project within their communities to maximize participation. He expressed hope that around 2000 youth in the District would benefit from the program, thereby enhancing youth empowerment and development.

Hon. Agyeman emphasized the importance of valuing technical skills and craftsmanship, urging youth to dedicate themselves to learning and honing these skills. He also advocated for the support of locally produced goods to boost revenue generation and contribute to the district's development.

Top Stories

59 minutes ago

Women empowerment is not about rubbing shoulders with men – Nancy Dery Women empowerment is not about rubbing shoulders with men – Nancy Dery

1 hour ago

13th African Games: Rich cultural heritage on display as Ghana stages spectacular opening ceremony 13th African Games: Rich cultural heritage on display as Ghana stages spectacula...

1 hour ago

International Womens Day not about competing with men— Mawuena Trebarh International Women’s Day not about competing with men — Mawuena Trebarh

1 hour ago

Choose a former experienced driver over a careless drivers mate – Mahama tell Ghanaians ‘Choose a former experienced driver over a careless driver’s mate’ – Mahama tell...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's administration is worse; people steal, offend laws without accountability —Dr. Amoako Baah Akufo-Addo's administration is worse; people steal, offend laws without accounta...

2 hours ago

Independence day celebration isn't a fanfare to be rotated across the country; it drains Ghana financially —Atik Mohammed Independence day celebration isn't a fanfare to be rotated across the country; i...

3 hours ago

I'm aware of the national decay, dejection; I'm committed to partnering Mahama to restore Ghana's hope —Prof. Opoku-Agyemang I'm aware of the national decay, dejection; I'm committed to partnering Mahama t...

3 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ bill: Americans teaching us human rights is annoying, disrespectful —Kwesi Pratt Anti-LGBTQ bill: Americans teaching us human rights is annoying, disrespectful —...

3 hours ago

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's selection as running mate proves the place of women in NDC - DFMLP Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's selection as running mate proves the place of women in ND...

6 hours ago

Kwaku Sintim-Misa Ghana’s anti-gay bill very ridiculous; we must hold on – KSM

Just in....
body-container-line