Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

GTA Director Mr. Angelo Yossi Dogbe urges collaboration for Northern Region's growth

Travel & Tourism GTA Director Mr. Angelo Yossi Dogbe urges collaboration for Northern Region's growth
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

In a momentous event hosted in the lively city of Tamale, Mr. Angelo Yossi Dogbe, the Northern Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, welcomed stakeholders to the 2nd Northern Trade, Industry and Investment Summit.

The summit, held under the theme "Enhancing Trade and Industries in Northern Ghana Through Capacity Development and Strategic Investment," emphasized the untapped economic potential residing in the Northern Region.

Addressing the diverse audience, Mr. Dogbe highlighted the region's abundant natural resources, rich cultural heritage, and industrious populace eager to contribute to the global marketplace. The focus of the event was on unlocking opportunities for trade, industry, tourism, and investment in the Northern Region.

Mr. Dogbe stressed the importance of tourism as a catalyst for economic growth and development. He called upon government agencies, private investors, and local communities to collaborate in harnessing the tourism potential of the Northern Region. The Ghana Tourism Authority expressed openness to partnerships with development partners, investors, and government agencies committed to propelling the region's economic development.

The speech underscored a commitment to sustainable development practices, prioritizing environmental conservation, social inclusivity, and equitable growth. Mr. Dogbe urged all stakeholders, including government officials, business leaders, investors, and community representatives, to actively engage in discussions and commit to initiatives that propel the region towards a future of prosperity and sustainable development.

As a parting note, Mr. Dogbe invited potential investors and development partners to explore the numerous untapped natural attractions within the Northern Region. Notable sites included Saakpuli slave wells and relics, Yaa Na’s Palace in Yendi, the Botanga irrigation dam in Kumbungu, and smock weaving centers in Gushegu. Interested parties were encouraged to contact the Northern Regional Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority for investment opportunities.

In closing, the event set the stage for a collaborative effort to drive tourist traffic to the Northern Region, paving the way for economic prosperity and sustainable development.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

JournalistPage: MustaphaAttractive

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama If driver Akufo-Addo couldn’t drive the car well what can his mate Bawumia do – ...

3 hours ago

Plastic surgery comes with very high risk; be careful — Pastor advises women ‘Plastic surgery comes with very high risk; be careful’ — Pastor advises women

3 hours ago

Mr Daniel Domelevo The harm done to Ghana by corruption unmeasurable — Domelevo

3 hours ago

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey Klottey Korle Nii Noi threatens legal action against NDC Chairman for defamatory

5 hours ago

Late John Kumah and wife, Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah Poison Claims: John Kumah's wife lodges complaint against Captain Smart, demand ...

5 hours ago

More women than men in Ghana support wife beating – GSS More women than men in Ghana support wife beating – GSS

5 hours ago

Atik Mohammed, former PNC General Secretary Galamsey fight: ‘Akufo-Addo has let Ghanaians down’ — Atik Mohammed

5 hours ago

Samia Nkrumah Anti-gay bill unjust; we don’t need it – Samia Nkrumah

5 hours ago

Kwaku Sintim-Misa Ghana’s anti-gay bill very ridiculous; we must hold on – KSM

Just in....
body-container-line