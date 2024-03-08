IWD 2024: SEND Ghana urges gov’t to inspire inclusion by investing in women to advance gender equality

Civil Society Organisation, SEND Ghana has called on Government to invest in girls and women in the country to advance gender equality to promote inclusion.

The United Nations in recognising the need to celebrate the achievements of women and girls, amplify their voices, and reaffirm their commitment to advancing gender equality, established the International Women's Day

The 2024 IWD is being marked today on the theme, "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress", to emphasise the critical role of investing in women's education, healthcare, economic empowerment and leadership development to accelerate progress towards gender equality.

GOVERNMENT SHOULD INSPIRE INCLUSION BY INVESTING IN WOMEN TO ADVANCE GENDER EQUALITY.

Advancing on SDG 5 can untap huge potential and have multiplier effects across the SDGs. Ghana’s 2022 Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the SDGs points to remarkable progress in achieving gender equality and empower all women and girls. However, the VNR highlights emerging issues worth prioritising in the drive towards meeting all the SDG 5 targets, including slow progress in physical, sexual and psychological violence, decline in women representation in ministerial positions as well as share of women among owners or rights-bearers of agricultural land is low.

The United Nations in recognising the need to celebrate the achievements of women and girls, amplify their voices, and reaffirm commitment to advancing gender equality, established the International Women Day (IWD). As we recognize women's social, economic, cultural, political achievements and the great significance for gender equality and women's rights through the IWD 2024 celebration, we use this opportunity to remind government about the crucial role of inclusion in achieving gender equality. Ensuring women’s and girls’ rights across all aspects of life is the only way to secure prosperous and just economies. The 2024 IWD theme, "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress", emphasises the critical role of investing in women's education, healthcare, economic empowerment and leadership development to accelerate progress towards gender equality. To this end, we implore government to promote gender equality as a conduit for development, recognizing that investing in women and girls is not only a moral imperative, but also, a strategy for achieving the sustainable development goals and creating a more inclusive and equitable Ghana for all.

The UN Women has acknowledged Artivism for gender equality as one of the ways in overcoming the challenges with gender equality and women’s rights issues. In contributing to the artivism and gender equality discourse, SEND Ghana in collaboration with I Believe Global and the Women in Technical Education of Kumasi Technical University, is proud to announce its partnership in hosting an International Women's Day event on 8th March 2024, titled "Global Art and Music Concert: A Fusion of Artivism and Music for Advancing Gender Equality in Developing Economies." This theme resonates deeply with our mission to empower women and girls worldwide and underscores the crucial role they play in driving progress and development in their communities and beyond. The event will feature activities aimed at engaging and inspiring participants. These activities will include a keynote address by esteemed speakers, a round table discussion on pressing issues related to gender equality, as well as performances of poetry, arts and music that speak to artivism and gender equality.

The time for change is now! Join us in this momentous occasion of the IWD 2024 as we rally behind the call to “Invest in women: Accelerate progress” through artivism.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

