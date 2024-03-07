Modern Ghana logo
ECG to replace 450,000 meters in Accra West

The Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd. (ECG) has commenced an exercise to replace over 450,000 meters in the Accra West region.

The Company will replace postpaid, non-smart prepaid, and faulty meters in the region with MMS-compliant smart prepaid meters over the next five months.

In a news brief to the Ghana News Agency, ECG said the meter replacement exercise was part of the Company's Loss Reduction Programme (LRP).

The brief said the exercise was to facilitate the installation of smart meters and to improve energy accounting.

It said the programme would ensure the availability of meters to meet service connection requests and reduce system losses.

Mr Emmanuel Akinie, the ECG Accra West Region General Manager, assured customers of the convenience that smart prepaid meters offered.

“With smart prepaid meters, a customer can buy credits to their meters from the comfort of their homes or anywhere they are, by downloading the ECG Power app or using the short code *226#,” he said.

Mr Akinie said officers undertaking the replacement exercise would identify themselves with official letters from ECG, authorising their activity.

He also assured that outstanding balances on the old meter would be accounted for and transferred to the customer's new smart prepaid meter.

Mr Akinie said the meter replacement exercise was free and encouraged customers to allow the officers into their premises to replace their meters.

Districts in the Accra West region are Ablekuma, Achimota, Amasaman, Bortianor, Dansoman, Kaneshie, Korlebu, and Nsawam.

GNA

