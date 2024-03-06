Modern Ghana logo
Anti-LGBTQ bill: We shouldn't let religion, social status just influence us to rash things; let's have dispassionate conversation — KSefa Kayi

Popular broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi has waded into the controversies surrounding the passage of Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill, urging a dispassionate conversation on the matter.

The bill, which garnered unanimous support in Parliament on Wednesday, February 27, awaits President Akufo-Addo’s assent to become law.

If enacted, it will impose jail terms of 6 months to 5 years on individuals engaged in homosexuality or promoting LGBTQ+ activities.

However, the bill has faced criticism both locally and internationally, with calls for the President not to assent to it.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, expressed concern over the legislation, describing it as "deeply harmful" and emphasizing the broadening of criminal sanctions against LGBTQ+ individuals.

Similarly, US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer, stated that the bill undermines human rights and could have adverse effects on public order, public health, and Ghana's international reputation.

Sharing his thoughts during his morning show "Kokrokoo" on Peace FM, Kwami Sefa Kayi voiced his apprehensions of the bill describing it as "scary."

Rather than rushing into decisions influenced by religious beliefs or social status, he advocated for a dispassionate conversation surrounding the bill and its potential impact on the LGBTQ+ community.

"I think we should have a dispassionate conversation. We shouldn't let because we attend church or this person is like this or that, we rush to do it.

“Because ask yourself, what if your son says he is gay?... As a parent, what do you do?" Sefa Kayi commented.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

