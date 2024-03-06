Modern Ghana logo
The immediate past Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sign the anti-LGBTQ+ bill recently passed in Parliament.

The bill, passed on Tuesday, February 27, seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ including the promotion, advocacy, and engagement in acts of homosexuality, with offenders facing a jail term of 6 months to 5 years.

While the international community, including countries such as the United States, UK and Germany, has condemned the bill, domestic pressure for its endorsement continues to intensify.

In reaction to these calls, President Akufo-Addo issued a statement on March 4, indicating a cautious approach. He cited a legal challenge mounted at the Supreme Court questioning the constitutionality of the proposed legislation.

“I think it will serve little purpose to go, at this stage, into the details of the origin of this proposed law, which is yet to reach my desk. But, suffice it to say, that I have learnt that, today, a challenge has been mounted at the Supreme Court by a concerned citizen to the constitutionality of the proposed legislation,” the President stated.

He continued, “In the circumstances, it would be, as well, for all of us to hold our hands, and await the decision of the Court before any action is taken. The operation of the institutions of the Ghanaian state will determine the future trajectory of the rule of law and human rights compliance in our country.”

Sharing his perspective on the ongoing controversies, Henry Kokofu acknowledged the delicate position the President finds himself in, torn between opposing viewpoints.

Despite this, Kokofu expressed his support for the mounting pressure on Akufo-Addo to sign the bill, emphasizing that, in his opinion, the President should heed the calls for its legalization.

"I like the pressure coming from those saying the President should sign. For me, I am for it," Kokofu affirmed during his contributions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

