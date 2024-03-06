Modern Ghana logo
DCE advocates for entrepreneurship as means for job creation – Dormaa East

By Linda Osei-Fobi || ISD, Dormaa East District
The District Chief Executive of Dormaa East, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, has encouraged and is sensitizing Ghanaian Unemployed Graduates, to take up entrepreneurship as a back plan to descent future job creation and financial independence.

He explained that while awaiting public sector clearance for recruitment, especially for those interested in formal employment; their attempt to establish themselves through providing solutions to demands on the local Ghanaian market can be an opportunity to unlock great potential and creativity.

The DCE who has been advocating for self-employment among the youth, was this time interacting with the graduate unemployed, who have completed their National Service with the Dormaa East District Assembly and yet continue to serve their individual offices voluntarily for lack of employment.

In a meeting at his office on Friday, March 1, 2024, the interaction on entrepreneurship became more necessary when the newly posted District Coordinator and Business Development Officer for Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA), Mr. Daniel Oduro Attakorah called on the DCE to give a brief on a new social intervention known as The Business in the Box Project (Biz Box) currently being rolled out in all Districts across the country.

The project which is a Government of Ghana policy and being sponsored by Mastercard Foundation is part of efforts to tackle unemployment through the provision of startup kits, business regularization, training programmes and mentorship.

Hon. Agyeman reiterated that, given the limited capacity for government to absorb the growing number of graduate unemployed, it would be prudent for upcoming graduates with all their expertise coupled with the economic and technological opportunities; psychologically prepare themselves to meet new trends in the changing world. Citing his own business experience as example, he called for determination, focus and humility as some basic means to make it.

The DCE has therefore pledged every support in his and the district assembly’s capacity to support any group or individuals from the district ready to start something for a future course.

