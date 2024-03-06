Modern Ghana logo
GFA lighten up Ghana's 67th independence anniversary with fireworks at Koforidua

The 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has lightened up this year's commemoration of the nation's independence anniversary with a beautiful display of fireworks at the Koforidua Jackson’s Park, in the Eastern Region.

The event, held on Tuesday night, attracted a large crowd as the military held the people spellbound with a skillful display of pyrotechnics.

“Such events are held to whip up the enthusiasm of the masses towards the nation’ s celebration of the independence day,” Captain Charles Darkwah, who led the fireworks display, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview.

For over ten minutes, the skylines of Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital town, lit up with various colourful fireworks as they sparkled to the excitement of the onlookers.

The 67th independence anniversary is being held on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride”.

Mr Seth Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, who was the Guest of Honour, undertook the first batch of the pyrotechnics.

The event has the Ivorian President, Alhassan Ouattara, as the Guest of Honour.

GNA

