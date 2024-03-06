E/R: Koforidua thrills as Ghana marks 67 years of independence in hours

The euphoric scenes at Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital town, barely 24 hours to the climax of Ghana's 67th Independence Day Anniversary have ignited the enthusiasm for a memorable celebration.

For many of the residents, the occasion presents an opportunity to showcase the rich cultural diversity, history of the people and socio-economic potential of one of Ghana's most serene urban areas.

Indeed, the stakes are high given the crucial role of the Region in the attainment of Ghana's independence in 1957.

Majority of the 'Big Six'- the heroes of the nation's independence were natives of the Region.

Founded in 1875, Koforidua is noted for its tropical forests and cascading waterfalls, tourist attraction sites and beautiful landscape.

Ahead of the anniversary celebration, the town is adorned with the nation's red, gold and green flags with the black star on the gold at every visible corner, billowing the bustling streets proudly.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the Koforidua Youth Resource Centre on Tuesday, the venue for the programme, the place had also been lightened with the nation's flags, memorable portraits of the freedom fighters and other historical scenes of the struggle for independence.

A team of personnel from the Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste collection and management firm, was busily rounding up preparations.

According to Faustina Shardey, Regional Coordinator of the Company, the authorities had fumigated the entire Centre to keep it in readiness for the national celebration.

Police personnel were also deployed at every vantage point.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was also at work with scores of fire tenders around the venue.

Some traders were seen selling paraphernalia and other souvenirs for the event as they made brisk business.

“It is a dream come true that we are hosting the national event of our independence anniversary, because the Region played no mean a role in advancing the nation's cause for self-rule,” Baba Musa Mohammed, a Muslim cleric, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview.

He lauded the Government for its rotational policy in the hosting of the independence anniversary, hoping that the Region would not disappoint.

A number of school teachers, pupils and students were also at the Centre ahead of the event to have a feel of the historic moment.

In an interview, some expressed joy about the Region hosting the anniversary.

