Ejisu Municipal Assembly working to restore academic activities at Ejisu SHTS 

Mr Samuel Oduro Frimpong, Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu says the assembly is working with stakeholders to quickly restore academic work at the Ejisu Senior High Technical School (ESHTS), affected by a recent severe rainstorm.

The school was hit by a rainstorm on the evening of Saturday, March 2, and displaced more than 150 students.

The roof of the old boys' dormitory was totally ripped off, leaving the students who were at the dining hall at that time stranded.

The rains also affected the schools' storerooms destroying teaching and learning materials including textbooks running into thousands of Ghana cedis.

The affected students sought shelter in some of the school’s classrooms while the management looked for alternative sources of accommodation for them.

Some of the classroom blocks were also hit by the storm.

Mr Frimpong, who visited the school together with officials from the Municipal National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ghana Education Service and others, to assess the damage caused, said the assembly would mobilize all the needed resources to fix the situation.

He said though the damage was extensive, it was important to thank God that no student lost his or her life during the disaster.

Mr Frimpong called on the school authorities and the students to remain calm while the assembly worked to fix the problem immediately.

The Ghana News Agency also gathered that the Ejisu Experimental and Krapa Basic Schools were also affected by the storm.

