GES releases approved subjects for 2024 BECE registration

Education GES releases approved subjects for 2024 BECE registration
3 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released approved subjects for candidates to register for the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In a statement signed by the Ag. Director of Schools and Instructions Division, Mr. Prince C. Agyemang-Duah on behalf of the Director-General, GES outlined the mandatory, elective and optional subjects for the 2024 BECE.

The seven mandatory subjects are English Language, Mathematics, General Science, Social Studies, Religious and Moral Education, Career Technology and Creative Arts and Design.

"Candidates are supposed to register for the Ghanaian Language they studied" as the elective subject according to the statement.

Optional subjects include French, Arabic and Computing.

Regional Directors of Education have been tasked to communicate the approved subjects to Metro/Municipal/District Directors to ensure compliance.

The GES says it remains committed to ensuring a smooth and successful examination.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

