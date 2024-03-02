Modern Ghana logo
‘2024 Teacher licensure exams postponed’ — National Teaching Council

Ghana's National Teaching Council (NTC) has postponed the 2024 Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE 1) to allow more time for teacher trainees to register.

In a press release dated March 1, the NTC announced it has extended the registration deadline from March 10 to March 17 in response to a request from the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG).

“The extension will help awarding institutions upload the data of qualified students from Colleges of Education onto our examination portal," said Dennis Osei-Owusu, Head of Public Affairs at the NTC.

Due to the registration extension, the NTC has postponed the exam dates from March 17-19 to April 22-24.

“We understand the importance of this exam for teacher trainees' careers. Extending the deadline aims to ensure as many qualified students as possible can take the GTLE 1," Osei-Owusu added.

The Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination was introduced with the aim of ensuring quality education and professionalism in the teaching sector.

It is crucial for teacher trainees to obtain their professional teaching license.

