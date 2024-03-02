Modern Ghana logo
Dr. Gertrude Quashigah: Late School Feeding Programme National Coordinator goes home today

Final funeral rites will be held for the late National Coordinator of Ghana's School Feeding Programme, Dr. Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Keta, her hometown in the Volta Region today, Saturday, March 2.

Dr. Quashigah passed away on November 12, 2023, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra at the age of 63, after a brief illness.

She is the wife of the late Major Courage Quashigah, a former Minister for Food and Agriculture.

Dr. Quashigah had a distinguished career serving Ghana's children and communities.

She joined the School Feeding Programme in 2017 as Deputy National Coordinator and demonstrated strong leadership.

She was later appointed Acting Coordinator before being named substantive National Coordinator by President Akufo-Addo in recognition of her dedication.

Her family and many mourners from across the country have gathered in Keta to remember her life and service to Ghana.

Isaac Donkor
