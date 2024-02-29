Kasoa: Nigerian man slapped 6-month jail term for stealing water meter

29.02.2024 LISTEN

A Nigerian man has been sentenced to 6 months in jail for stealing a water meter at Kasoa, Central region.

Mr. Abdul Abubakari Sadiq, the convict, appeared before the Weija Circuit Court on charges of intentionally damaging and stealing a water meter belonging to Ghana Water Limited (GWL).

According to a press release from GWL's Accra West Regional office dated February 29, Mr. Sadiq "was convicted by the Weija Circuit Court on his own plea of intentionally and unlawfully causing damage to the meter belonging to GWL."

The court presided over by Justice James Kojo Botah "levelled two charges against Mr. Sadiq. While he pleaded guilty to the first charge of intentionally and unlawlessly causing damage to public property, he claimed he was innocent on count two, which sought to charge him for stealing, (although he was caught with the meter in his sack)."

Mr. Sadiq was given the option to pay a fine of Ghȼ2,400 or face 6 months in prison. He will also reappear before the court on April 11th for a hearing on the second charge of theft.

According to the release, Mr. Sadiq was caught on February 23rd by a resident in Kasoa "with a water meter and a standpipe tap in his sack."

He had allegedly entered a compound while the occupant was asleep and "broke the meter there, thinking there was no one at home."

Theft of water meters is a persistent problem faced by GWL in servicing communities like Kasoa and Nyanyano.

In September 2023, Mr. Marvin Godwin, also a Nigerian man, was arrested in Kasoa Nyanyano for meter theft and was convicted by her Worship Linda Amissah at the Ofaakor Circuit Court.

He is still serving his sentence in jail, the statement reported.

Read the full statement below:

GHANA WATER LIMITED

29TH FEBRUARY 2024

PRESS RELEASE: FOR IMMEDIATE PUBLICATION

ANOTHER NIGERIAN CONVICTED FOR STEALING WATER METER.

The Management of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Accra West Region, has caused the arrest and subsequent conviction of a twenty-year old Nigerian man, Mr. Abdul Abubakari Sadiq, for stealing a water meter.

Mr. Sadiq was convicted by the Weija Circuit Court on his own plea of intentionally and unlawfully causing damage to the meter belonging to GWL.

The Court presided over by His Highness, James Kojo Botah On 27th February 2024, leveled two charges against Mr. Sadiq.

While he pleaded guilty to the first charge of intentionally and unlawfully causing damage to public property, he claimed he was innocent on count two, which sought to charge him for stealing, (although he was caught with the meter in his sack).

Mr. Abubakari Sadiq was sentenced to pay a fine of Ghȼ2,400 or face a 6-month jail term and was also asked to reappear before the Court on 11th April 2024 for a hearing on count two of his charge.

On 23rd February 2024, Mr. Abdul Abubakari Sadiq was caught by a resident of Kasoa Amanfrom Toptown with a water meter and a standpipe tap in his sack.

Sadiq who was earlier seen strolling in the area with his scrap dealer’s truck entered a compound and broke the meter there, thinking there was no one at home.

The noise of the breakage woke an occupant of the house up and Sadiq was accosted and sent to the Amanfrom Police Station. He was subsequently arraigned before the Weija Circuit Court and convicted on 27th February 2024.

In September 2023, Mr. Marvin Godwin, also a Nigerian man, was arrested in Kasoa Nyanyano for meter theft and was convicted by her Worship Linda Amissah at the Ofaakor Circuit Court. He is still serving his sentence in jail.

Meter Stealing is one of the challenges GWL faces in its operations and the Kasoa/Nyanyano area in Accra West Region is notorious for this.

Barely a day passes without our district offices in those communities receiving reports of missing meters. This challenge impedes greatly GWL’s objective of achieving a 100% metering ratio nationwide.

It is important to note that without water meters, our customers are billed on estimates, a situation which usually generates undue tension between them (customers) and our commercial officers.

As we seek to win the battle against meter stealing, we will bring all culprits to book and ensure they receive the appropriate punishments. The public is therefore encouraged to be on the lookout for such miscreants and report them to the police for redress.

For further enquiries, kindly contact:

Solace A. M. Akomeah (Mrs.)

Communications Manager

GWCL Accra West Region