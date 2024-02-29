'We've outdone NDC in every single sector' – Bawumia

The Akufo-Addo government has outperformed the opposition National Democratic Congress government in every single sector of the Ghanaian economy, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

Addressing the media after a meeting with his campaign and manifesto teams, De Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party said: “We have the vision and we have the record, and it is very clear in the exhilarating speech that was given by the president at the State of the Nation Address."

"As I listened to the president, it was very clear that we have outperformed the NDC government in every single sector," he noted.

"I can’t see even one sector where they outperformed us," Dr Bawumia pointed out.

Meanwhile, Mr Dan Botwe, the campaign chairman of the NPP, is confident that Dr. Bawumia will win the December 2024 presidential election by more than 50 per cent.

“We will work very hard to make sure that we achieve our objectives. And we shall win the majority of the 275 seats in Parliament and over 50 per cent in the presidential election", Mr Botwe told journalists in Accra.

—classfmonline