Bawku conflict: Nobody safe in war zone — PPP Chairman expresses worry

Bawku conflict: Nobody safe in war zone —PPP Chairman expresses worry
Nana Ofori Owusu, the National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) is worried about the ongoing conflict in Bawku, urging people and national authorities to take an interest in the matter for peace to reign.

The Bawku conflict, which stems from a long-standing enmity between the Mamprusi and Kusasi tribes, has claimed several lives and injured many more.

The most recent event is the reported closure of four radio stations: Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM, and Gumah FM, on Saturday, February 24, 2024 for escalating the conflict.

The closure follows the Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) recommendation, with the decision attributed to the fiery comments of several panellists and presenters of th stations, which reportedly contributed to the unending conflict.

Nana Ofori Owusu expressed his concerns on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show citing underdevelopment in Bawku as a result of persistent hostilities.

Nana Ofori Owusu said, "We, as Ghana as a totality, must see that an attack on any of us is an attack on all of us. If someone has discomfort or is living in virtually a war zone, are you safe? You are not safe."

The PPP National Chairman urged the residents of Bawku to find a collaborative and long-term solution to their disagreements.

"How can you grow up in the same community, not having good drinking water? That affects all of you. Not having good schools? That affects all of you. Not having good roads? That affects all of you. Instead of looking at the things that are common to all of us for us to fight against to better our way of living, we are rather looking at each other to bring each other down," he remarked.

Gideon Afful Amoako
