Bawku conflict: We’re spending money, energy that would’ve been better spent on development – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has bemoaned the resources that have been spent on keeping peace in the Bawku municipality in the Upper East region due to the conflict in the area.

According to the President, the resources used in maintaining peace in that part of the country could have been used to develop the area instead.

Bemoaning some of the chieftaincy and land disputes across the country which have turned to be breeding grounds for internal tensions and distabilisation while delivering his last State of the Nation Address in Parliament, on Tuesday, 27 February 2024, President Akufo-Addo noted: “The tragedy is not only that the thriving and dynamic town is being reduced to a wasteland of destruction and distrust; we’re spending money and energy that would have been better spent on the development needs of Bawku providing security to keep brothers and sisters from killing each other.”

He also indicated that the Bawku conflict should be a matter of concern to all Ghanaians.

“In its current state, Bawku is an alluring magnet to mischief makers and extremists operating a few kilometres away from Bawku.”

President Akufo-Addo further enumerated measures taken by the government to ensure peace in the area including the recent shutting down of four radio stations in the area and the establishment of specialised courts to expedite trials on disputes arising from the conflict among others.

The President, therefore, appealed to all Ghanaians to take the “See something say something” campaign of the National Security very seriously in order to forestall emanating conflicts.

-classfmonline