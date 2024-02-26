Modern Ghana logo
J Stanley Owusu complements govt’s effort to keep Accra clean

By Bala Ali, ISD || contributor
To improve the collection, treatment and disposal of waste in Accra, J. Stanley Owusu Ltd has procured three new vehicles for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

The vehicles are two compactors and one roll-on, roll-off truck.

Receiving the vehicles, the Mayor of Accra, Madam Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Sackey, said the gesture was in line with the President’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

She urged other waste management companies to acquire more vehicles, saying that would automatically deal with the monopoly a few companies are enjoying in the sector because of their capacity.

She said the Assembly has introduced measures like the Street Sweepers Initiative, the Creating Livelihood Environmentalism in Accra Now (CLEAN) project and Zero Waste Street to keep the city clean.

The General Manager of J. Stanley Owusu Ltd, Mr Joshua Abrako Darko, said the company is doing its best to position itself well in the sector, adding that new consignments of vehicles are expected next year.

He said plans are far advanced to set up landfills in all the 16 regions, saying the company is aware of operational challenges bedevilling the sector, hence its decision to acquire more vehicles.

