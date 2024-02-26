NPP lacks commitment to complete second phase of Kejetia-Central Market Redevelopment Project — Traders

26.02.2024 LISTEN

Traders in the Ashanti Regional Capital Kumasi say they doubt government’s commitment to completing the second phase of the Kejetia-Central Market Redevelopment Project before the end of 2024.

According to them, the Akufo-Addo-led government has not done enough to finish landmark projects it started in the Ashanti Region making it difficult for them to take any promises from the government serious.

Their comment follows directive by the President to the Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adams to complete the stalled market project before the end of the year.

The newly appointed Minister during his visit to the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday February 20, 2020 assured the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of government's commitment to finishing the remaining works on the market facility.

He emphasized that, the President has personally tasked him to see to the completion of the project.

Reacting to the revelation in an exclusive interview with this reporter, the President for Federation of Kumasi Traders and a leading member of the Combined Kumasi Kejetia - Central Market Traders, Nana Prempeh said they were skeptical about the recent promise by the minister.

"Yes we welcome the decision to resume work on the project, but I must say we are skeptical with any promises from government on this market.

"Government has on countless occasions pledged to complete the project, yet it has been stalled, that is why we are always cautious when taken such pledges," hr stated.

He however commended the government over moves to bring attention to the project.