Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
26.02.2024 Regional News

NPP lacks commitment to complete second phase of Kejetia-Central Market Redevelopment Project — Traders

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
NPP lacks commitment to complete second phase of Kejetia-Central Market Redevelopment Project — Traders
26.02.2024 LISTEN

Traders in the Ashanti Regional Capital Kumasi say they doubt government’s commitment to completing the second phase of the Kejetia-Central Market Redevelopment Project before the end of 2024.

According to them, the Akufo-Addo-led government has not done enough to finish landmark projects it started in the Ashanti Region making it difficult for them to take any promises from the government serious.

Their comment follows directive by the President to the Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adams to complete the stalled market project before the end of the year.

The newly appointed Minister during his visit to the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday February 20, 2020 assured the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of government's commitment to finishing the remaining works on the market facility.

He emphasized that, the President has personally tasked him to see to the completion of the project.

Reacting to the revelation in an exclusive interview with this reporter, the President for Federation of Kumasi Traders and a leading member of the Combined Kumasi Kejetia - Central Market Traders, Nana Prempeh said they were skeptical about the recent promise by the minister.

"Yes we welcome the decision to resume work on the project, but I must say we are skeptical with any promises from government on this market.

"Government has on countless occasions pledged to complete the project, yet it has been stalled, that is why we are always cautious when taken such pledges," hr stated.

He however commended the government over moves to bring attention to the project.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ashanti Region has only 25 fire tenders — GNFS Ashanti Region has only 25 fire tenders — GNFS

3 hours ago

2024 SONA: Admit youve failed and apologise to Ghanaians – Bernard Mornah tells Akufo-Addo 2024 SONA: Admit you’ve failed and apologise to Ghanaians – Bernard Mornah tells...

3 hours ago

We must occasionally revise our Standing Orders – Afenyo-Markin to Parliament We must occasionally revise our Standing Orders – Afenyo-Markin to Parliament

3 hours ago

Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Ministerial shakeup: The only thing that will change after Ofori-Atta's exit is ...

3 hours ago

Dr. Amin Adam appointed to inherit crisis; other appointees are 'injury time players' —Atik Mohammed Dr. Amin Adam appointed to inherit crisis; other appointees are 'injury time pla...

3 hours ago

Ghana Health Service raises concerns over harsh weather condition Ghana Health Service raises concerns over harsh weather condition

3 hours ago

13th African Games: Akufo-Addo spending 48million 'unlawfully' on operational expenses – Ablakwa 13th African Games: Akufo-Addo spending $48million 'unlawfully' on ‘operational ...

3 hours ago

NMC shouldve been involved in closure of four Bawku radio stations – MFWA NMC should’ve been involved in closure of four Bawku radio stations – MFWA

3 hours ago

Make sanctions against Sentuo Oil Refinery public – COPEC, IES to NPA Make sanctions against Sentuo Oil Refinery public – COPEC, IES to NPA

3 hours ago

Apostle Ntumy was an outstanding servant of God – President Akufo-Addo Apostle Ntumy was an outstanding servant of God – President Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line