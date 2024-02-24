'Nkrumah's overthrow a day of infamy in Ghana's history' — Mahama marks 58 years after coup

Former President John Dramani Mahama

24.02.2024 LISTEN

Former President John Mahama has described February 24, 1966 a "day of infamy" as Ghana marks 58 years since the overthrow of the country's first leader, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

In a post on social media Saturday, February 24, Mr. Mahama noted that Nkrumah's overthrow altered Ghana's progressive path and dealt a blow to African unity and independence movements across the continent.

“58 years ago today, a group of reactionary forces within the security services, with active support from the CIA, carried out a coup d'état against Ghana’s President, Pan-Africanist, and statesman Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

"This was a day of infamy in Ghana’s history, forever altering the course our nation’s history," wrote the NDC flagbearer.

Dr Nkrumah was overthrown in a coup led by members of the Ghana Army and police forces on February 24, 1966 while on a state visit to China and North Vietnam.

The coup was partly fueled by growing dissent over Nkrumah's authoritarian rule and Ghana's declining economic fortunes.

Nkrumah led Ghana to independence in 1957 and pursued an agenda of Pan-Africanism and industrialization and positioned Ghana as a leader of the Non-Aligned Movement.

However, critics accused him of becoming increasingly autocratic over the years.

The coup leaders, who later named themselves the National Liberation Council (NLC), suspended the constitution and arrested Nkrumah's ministers.

It marked the end of Nkrumah's vision of an independent, self-governing and prosperous Ghana.