UNESCO urges African Media to hold leaders to their actions

The Director of the UNESCO Liaison Office to the African Union (AU), Dr Rita Bissoonauth, has urged African media to promote good governance and uphold democratic principles by holding duty-bearers accountable for their actions and inaction rather than simply telling stories.

She made the call at the opening of the third edition of the African Media Convention in Accra.

Dr Bissoonauth added that the umbrella under which journalists operated was undergoing rapid transformation and needed a balance between advanced technology and the foundation of a democratic society.

"It is about nurturing, informing society and holding power to account; it is about shaping the future, about seeking balance, the safety of journalists and having access to information," she added.

She urged journalists to seek balance and thrive on the beacon of democracy and truth in the line of duty, explaining that the role of the media extended beyond reporting news.

"We need to look at how the African media can contribute to development while upholding the principles of independence, diversity and integrity," she said.

On her part, the Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, said the government was excited to host the convention, stressing that it was time for African journalists to tell the African story.