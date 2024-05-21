ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UNESCO urges African Media to hold leaders to their actions

By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran, ISD II contributor
General News UNESCO urges African Media to hold leaders to their actions
TUE, 21 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Director of the UNESCO Liaison Office to the African Union (AU), Dr Rita Bissoonauth, has urged African media to promote good governance and uphold democratic principles by holding duty-bearers accountable for their actions and inaction rather than simply telling stories.

She made the call at the opening of the third edition of the African Media Convention in Accra.

Dr Bissoonauth added that the umbrella under which journalists operated was undergoing rapid transformation and needed a balance between advanced technology and the foundation of a democratic society.

"It is about nurturing, informing society and holding power to account; it is about shaping the future, about seeking balance, the safety of journalists and having access to information," she added.

She urged journalists to seek balance and thrive on the beacon of democracy and truth in the line of duty, explaining that the role of the media extended beyond reporting news.

"We need to look at how the African media can contribute to development while upholding the principles of independence, diversity and integrity," she said.

On her part, the Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, said the government was excited to host the convention, stressing that it was time for African journalists to tell the African story.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Theres enough time to make significant contributions - Akufo-Addo tells new Ministers There’s enough time to make significant contributions - Akufo-Addo tells new Min...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo calls on media to uphold integrity, ethics Akufo-Addo calls on media to uphold integrity, ethics

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama NPP has run out of ideas on how to resolve issues facing Ghanaians — Mahama

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama NDC has the people to turn Ghana’s fortunes around and put us back on track — Ma...

2 hours ago

SSNIT hotel divestiture: Theres no breach in Rock Citys deal — Bryan Acheampong to Ablakwa SSNIT hotel divestiture: ‘There’s no breach in Rock City’s deal’ — Bryan Acheamp...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo You were appointed to provide public service not to appropriate personal gain — ...

2 hours ago

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams Ghanaians are experiencing too much pain — Archbishop Duncan-Williams laments

2 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen, 2024 independent presidential candidate I'll work hard to ensure Ashanti region reaches its full potential if voted pres...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa SSNIT hotel divestiture: Scale down real estate business to end politician inter...

2 hours ago

May 21: Cedi sells at GHS14.79 to 1, GHS13.84 on BoG interbank May 21: Cedi sells at GHS14.79 to $1, GHS13.84 on BoG interbank

Just in....
body-container-line