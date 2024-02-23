‘Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu wasn't ousted; he voluntarily resigned’ — Nana B refute claims

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied claims that former Majority Leader in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was forced out of his position.

According to the National Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu voluntarily stepped down.

Speaking to journalists after a National Council meeting on Friday, Nana B said "He was not ousted. You notice that he voluntarily stepped down from his position.”

He explained, “Now he is taking another important position. Now he is the Chairman of NPP's manifesto committee. And again, he will still be the minister in charge of parliamentary affairs."

Nana B added that "So, for us, that is okay. It's a new mandate. I mean, change is good. We have consensus building on this particular matter and he's still there."

The meeting affirmed Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu as the new Majority Leader in Parliament effective Friday, February 23.

Members of the reconstituted majority caucus include Deputy Majority Leader Patricia Appiagyei, Majority Chief Whip Frank Annor Dompreh, and Deputy Majority Whip Habib Iddrisu and Alex Tetteh Djonobuah.